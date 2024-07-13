New 3D model sheds light on amyloid-beta's impact

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Terasaki Institute for Biomedical InnovationJul 13 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Researchers at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) have unveiled a pioneering study shedding light on the intricate mechanisms underlying Alzheimer's disease (AD). The study, titled "Effects of amyloid-β-mimicking peptide hydrogel matrix on neuronal progenitor cell phenotype," represents a significant leap forward in understanding the interplay between amyloid-like structures and neuronal cells.

Led by Natashya Falcone and co-first authors Tess Grett Mathes and Mahsa Monirizad, the research team delved into the realm of self-assembling peptide-based hydrogels, renowned for their versatility in mimicking extracellular matrices (ECMs) of diverse microenvironments.

AD presents an intricate challenge in neurodegenerative research. Traditional two-dimensional (2D) models have limitations in capturing the complexity of the disease. Through their innovative approach, the team developed a multi-component hydrogel scaffold, named Col-HAMA-FF, designed to mimic the amyloid-beta (β) containing microenvironment associated with AD.

The study's findings, published in a recent issue of Acta Biomaterialia, illuminate the formation of β-sheet structures within the hydrogel matrix, mimicking the nanostructures of amyloid-β proteins. By culturing healthy neuronal progenitor cells (NPCs) within this amyloid-mimicking environment and comparing results to those in a natural-mimicking matrix, the researchers observed elevated levels of neuroinflammation and apoptosis markers. This suggests a significant impact of amyloid-like structures on NPC phenotypes and behaviors.

This foundational work provides a promising scaffold for future investigations into AD mechanisms and drug testing. By bridging the gap between 3D hydrogel models and the complex reality of AD pathological nanostructures, we aim to understand this interaction on healthy neuronal cells so that we can accelerate the development of effective therapeutic strategies."

Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

The study represents a crucial step towards unraveling the mysteries of the b-amyloid-like environment which can be found in AD and marks a milestone in the quest for innovative solutions to combat neurodegenerative disorders.

Source:

Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

Journal reference:

Mathes, T. G., et al. (2024). Effects of amyloid-β-mimicking peptide hydrogel matrix on neuronal progenitor cell phenotype. Acta Biomaterialia. doi.org/10.1016/j.actbio.2024.05.020.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

CD22-targeted CAR-T therapy shows promising results in relapsed large B-cell lymphoma
Accelerate Your Research: Dispen3D Harnesses the Power of 3D Models
Cutting-edge tools and practices revolutionize gut microbiome research
Advancing genomics research: An inside look at Azenta Life Sciences' new Oxford Genomics Laboratory
Understanding patient distress in sickle cell disease
Cellular Origins acquires Actia Platform IP to enhance automated cell therapy manufacturing
White blood cell type identified as important contributor to inflammation in obesity
Study provides new clues in the understanding of how antibiotic resistance spreads

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Heparan-sulfate proteoglycans found to influence Alzheimer's cell pathology