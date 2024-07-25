Unveiling the healing power of Alcaligenes faecalis in diabetic wounds

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of PennsylvaniaJul 25 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

There are many important reasons for keeping cuts and sores clean, but new research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania shows that a certain bug, Alcaligenes faecalis (A. faecalis), can facilitate healing of hard-to-treat wounds among people with diabetes. While there are many studies done on potentially harmful bacteria in wounds, the researchers discovered that A. faecalis, a bacterium found in many types of chronic wounds, actually boosts healing of diabetic wounds. The researchers found that the beneficial bacterium can promote skin cell movements that are essential for wound closure by inhibiting enzymes that are over-produced in people with diabetes. The findings are published in Science Advances, led by Penn's Elizabeth Grice, PhD, the Sandra J. Lazarus Professor in Dermatology, and Ellen K. White, an MD-PhD student at Penn.

The team says that uncovering the mechanisms behind how A. faecalis boosts healing could help scientists find new treatments for diabetic wounds.

This research builds heavily on our previous research where we profiled the bacteria found in diabetic foot ulcers over time and studied how these bacteria influence healing outcomes. We did not expect to find that a bacterium would be able to promote healing, but this surprising finding motivated further studies of A. faecalis."

Elizabeth Grice, PhD, University of Pennsylvania

Chronic wounds, categorized by sores, ulcers, or lacerations that fail to heal or heal very slowly, are common in patients with diabetes. They can be painful, make individuals susceptible to further infection, and are linked to higher rates of morbidity and mortality. New therapies are needed to treat these debilitating wounds, but there have not been many new treatment developments which include surgical removal of dead tissue and bandaging.

To understand how A. faecalis influenced diabetic healing, the researchers did several types of tests with diabetic mice, their skin cells, and human diabetic skin samples. First, they found that using A. faecalis to inoculate diabetic mice, which have wound healing defects, led to accelerated wound healing with no signs of infection. Next, they learned introducing A. faecalis to wounds caused keratinocytes, the dominant wound healing cell type in the epidermis, to proliferate and migrate to close the wound more than the untreated cells. Additionally, skin samples taken from individuals who have diabetes were cultured with A. faecalis, and after 10 days, the samples with the bacterium had a statistically significant greater outgrowth of keratinocytes.

From there, the researchers saw mice diabetic wounds treated with A. faecalis turned up genes linked to the activation of leukocytes including T cells which are vital in the immune system's defense. It also downregulated genes responsible for collagen breakdown, specifically enzymes called matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs). Importantly, there are too many MMPs in people with diabetes and have been shown to inhibit proper wound healing. The study focused particularly on MMP-10 which is expressed by keratinocytes, and was lowered in wounds treated with A. faecalis.

Related Stories

"MMPs are necessary enzymes that break down connections between cells to allow cells to move. But in patients with diabetes, MMPs are known to exist at much higher levels," White said. "Our findings show that A. faecalis rebalances the MMP expression in wounds, which allows faster wound closure. In future studies we hope to learn more about how the bacteria communicates with skin cells, and also how A. faecalis interacts with other bacteria in the wound."

This new research exposes areas where scientists can explore potential therapeutics. By not only focusing on the microbes involved in the chronic wound and healing process, but also on their specific interactions, scientists could try to develop more options for wound care.

"Bacterial-based wound therapies are an exciting new frontier," said Grice. "There are many different ways to take advantage of our findings and future work on the wound microbiome. It may be possible to isolate the pro-healing molecules secreted by A. faecalis or target the pathways that are downstream of the bacteria's effects. The better we understand the whole process, the more likely we can translate our findings to ultimately help patients with wound and skin repair problems."

This research was supported by the NIH Institute of Nursing Research (R01NR009448, R01NR015639), National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (P30AR069589, F31AR079852, T32AR007465, K99AR081404, F31AR079845), Prevent Cancer Foundation, Penn SBDRC Pilo and Feasibility Grant (P30AR069589), Penn Blavatnik Family Fellowship, NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (5T32AI141393), and the NIH National Institute of General Medical Sciences (R25GM071745-19).

Source:

University of Pennsylvania

Journal reference:

White, E. K., et al. (2024). Alcaligenes faecalis corrects aberrant matrix metalloproteinase expression to promote reepithelialization of diabetic wounds. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adj2020.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Chronic Urticaria: Addressing unmet needs, emerging therapies, and advances in personalized treatment approaches
Statins found to prevent chronic inflammation-related cancers by inhibiting interleukin-33
Chronic loneliness associated with higher stroke risk independent of depressive symptoms or social isolation
Western diet linked to chronic diseases by gut microbiota disruption
Non-viral gene therapy offers hope for chronic low back pain sufferers
Depression linked to chronic pain: Variability shown across patient characteristics
Nordic chronic kidney disease diet enhances health-related quality of life
Researchers identify key molecular alterations from endurance exercise that could combat chronic diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Reducing processed meat consumption could reduce burden of chronic diseases in the USA, study suggests