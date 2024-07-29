Everyday physical activity alone not enough to prevent stroke

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of GothenburgJul 29 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Research conducted at the University of Gothenburg shows that the physical activities we do as we go about our lives, at work or in the home, aren't enough to protect us from having a stroke. However, exercising in our free time and using active modes of transport are associated with a decreased risk of stroke.

Physical activity during leisure time and as transportation is becoming increasingly important now that many jobs and domestic activities are becoming more sedentary.”

Adam Viktorisson, lead author of the study, researcher at Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden

Twenty year follow-up

The research study covers 3,614 people from the region of Västra Götaland, 269 of whom suffered a stroke in the twenty years spanned by the study. Three months after the stroke, 120 of these had died or were dependent on help to carry out activities of daily living.

Physical activity data was gathered from surveys. Some participants were also given a pedometer to wear. Physical activity during leisure time or for transportation showed a link to the objective measurements from the pedometers, while physical activity at work did not.

Occupational physical activity did not protect

The health benefits of physical activity are well known, but earlier studies tend to mainly focus on physical activity during leisure time. Research in recent years has shown that physical activity at work can instead have negative health impacts, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Related Stories

“How and when we carry out physical activity seems to play a crucial role in determining its health benefits. In our study leisure time and transport related physical activities were associated with a lower risk of stroke, whereas activities during work time or in the household were not” Adam Viktorisson points out.

“Physically demanding jobs are often linked to stress, little opportunity for recovery, air pollution and generally poorer socioeconomic conditions, which can counteract the positive effects of physical activity.”

Promote public health

The study used data from the INTERGENE cohort at the University of Gothenburg. Study participants were surveyed and data was collected from 2001 to 2004, encompassing both clinical data and questionnaire data. The researchers hope that these results will bring greater awareness and lead to changes in public health policy to encourage physical activity in society.

“Encouraging people to be physically active in their daily lives, for example by walking, cycling and doing other types of exercise, can be an important strategy in reducing the number of strokes and improving the prognosis of people who suffer a stroke,” says Adam Viktorisson.

Source:

University of Gothenburg

Journal reference:

Viktorisson, A., et al. (2024). Domain-Specific Physical Activity and Stroke in Sweden. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.13453.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Long-term high systolic blood pressure linked to increased stroke risk, study finds
Community pharmacists help close gaps in stroke prevention for Afib patients
New research reveals persistent racial gap in stroke survival rates
New approaches for repairing the function of mutated proteins that cause stroke
Study finds genetic factors key to post-stroke cardiovascular risks
Genetic and molecular risk factors discovered for subsequent stroke and MACE
Study finds stark differences in stroke center access by income
New protocols improve stroke surgery access and outcomes in Delaware

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research reveals Medicare's inadequate payments for lifesaving stroke procedures