Research highlights need for sustainable AI solutions in healthcare

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka Metropolitan UniversityAug 2 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Similar to other sectors around the world, the light speed development of artificial intelligence (AI) has made its way into healthcare, particularly the radiology field. As such, AI-based diagnostic systems are flourishing, with hospitals quickly adopting the technology to assist radiologists. In contrast, there are concerns about the environmental impact of increasingly complex AI models and the need for more sustainable AI solutions.

Therefore, Associate Professor Daiju Ueda of Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Medicine, a member of the Japan Radiological Society, led a research team in the investigation of the environmental costs of AI. In this research review, head members of the Japan Radiological Society and medical field researchers discussed the energy consumption of AI systems in the medical field, carbon emissions of data centers, and electronic waste issues. Specific solutions to mitigate these environmental impacts were discussed, including the development of energy-efficient AI models, the implementation of green computing, and the use of renewable energy.

In addition, the review proposes measures for the sustainable deployment of AI in the medical field. These are important guidelines for medical institutions, policymakers, and AI developers to operate AI systems in an environmentally responsible manner.

AI has the potential to improve the quality of healthcare, but at the same time its environmental impact cannot be ignored. The best practices we have recommended are the first steps toward balancing these two factors. The challenge for the future will be to verify and further elaborate these recommendations in actual medical practice. They are also expected to contribute to the standardization of methods for assessing AI's environmental impact and the development of an international regulatory framework."

Daiju Ueda, Associate Professor of Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Medicine

The results were published in Diagnostic and Interventional Imaging.

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Journal reference:

Ueda, D., et al. (2024). Climate change and artificial intelligence in healthcare: Review and recommendations towards a sustainable future. Diagnostic and Interventional Imaging. doi.org/10.1016/j.diii.2024.06.002.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Adopting a healthy lifestyle boosts life expectancy and cuts healthcare costs
Americans' ability to afford healthcare hits new low in 2024
Research assesses effects of healthcare providers' nonverbal behaviors on pain reports and placebo effects
Biden administration tightens broker access to healthcare.gov to thwart rogue sign-ups
Medically tailored meals show promise for reducing healthcare costs
Pharmacists and community health workers lead successful hypertension interventions
New AI tool could revolutionize clinical trial efficiency and cost
A reliable artificial intelligence-guided marker for early dementia prediction

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers call for ethical guidance on use of AI in healthcare