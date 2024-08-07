Alarming rise in sugary drink consumption among youth

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Tufts UniversityAug 7 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new global analysis of the dietary habits of children and adolescents from 185 countries revealed that youth, on average, consumed nearly 23% more sugar-sweetened beverages in 2018 compared to 1990. Overall, intakes were similar in boys and girls, but higher in teens, urban residents, and children of parents with lower levels of education. Researchers from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University published the findings on August 7th, 2024 in The BMJ.

The study drew from the Global Dietary Database, a large comprehensive compilation of what people around the world eat or drink, to generate the first global estimates and trends of sugar-sweetened beverage intake in youth. These were defined as soda, juice drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks, and home-sweetened fruit drinks such as aguas frescas with added sugars and containing more than 50 kcal per 1 cup serving. Incorporating data from over 1,200 surveys from 1990 through 2018 in a large model, the research team found that youth (defined as those ages 3 to 19 years) were drinking more and had nearly twice the overall intake of adults.

The research team's definition of sugary drinks excluded 100% fruit juices, non-caloric artificially sweetened drinks, and sweetened milk.

Sugar-sweetened beverage intake among young people varied dramatically by world region, averaging 3.6 servings per week globally and ranging from 1.3 servings per week in South Asia to 9.1 in Latin America and the Caribbean. The researchers found that children and teens in 56 countries, representing 238 million young people or 10% of the global youth population, averaged 7 or more servings per week.

Sugary beverages increase weight gain and risk of obesity, so even though kids don't often develop diabetes or cardiovascular disease when they are young, there could be significant impacts later in life. This study highlights the need for targeted education and policy interventions to change behavior early on and prevent the adverse outcomes associated with sugar-sweetened beverage intake in childhood."

Laura Lara-Castor, Study First Author and Postdoctoral Scholar, University of Washington

Among the world's most populous nations, those with the highest sugary drink intakes by youth in 2018 included Mexico (10.1 servings per week), followed by Uganda (6.9), Pakistan (6.4), South Africa (6.2), and the United States (6.2). Looking at trends from 1990 to 2018, the region with the largest increase in consumption among youth was Sub-Saharan Africa, in which average weekly servings grew 106% to 2.17 servings per week, an acceleration that requires attention, say the researchers.

In recent years, many governments worldwide have been implementing measures such as soda taxes and restrictions on the sale of sugary drinks in schools to promote healthy dietary habits. These efforts are new and also face strong opposing forces such as aggressive industry marketing and the globalization of the food sector.

Related Stories

"Our findings should raise alarm bells in nearly every nation worldwide," said senior author Dariush Mozaffarian, Jean Mayer Professor of Nutrition and director of the Food is Medicine Institute at the Friedman School. "The intakes and trends we're seeing pose a significant threat to public health, one we can and must address for the future of a healthier population."

Research reported in this article was supported by the Gates Foundation, the American Heart Association, and the National Council for Science and Technology in Mexico. Complete information on authors, methodology, limitations, and conflicts of interest is available in the published paper. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the funders.

Source:

Tufts University

Journal reference:

Lara-Castor, L., et al. (2024). Intake of sugar sweetened beverages among children and adolescents in 185 countries between 1990 and 2018: population based study. BMJ. doi.org/10.1136/bmj-2024-079234 

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Does reducing leisure-time screen media use improve mental health among children and adolescents?
Evidence lacking for widespread youth psychotropic prescribing
Retinoblastoma therapy evolves with higher success rates and lower complications
New study highlights paternal influence on child's T1D risk
New study examines educational disruptions for children
How including young voices in family disputes can transform mediation and court outcomes
Children with a safe and positive understanding of technology enjoy higher contentment
The evolving nature of infant-caregiver communication

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Obese children infected with dengue appear to be at higher risk of hospitalization