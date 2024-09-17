Intensive diabetes treatment improves periodontal health

While the link between diabetes and periodontal disease is known, the impact of diabetes treatment on periodontal health is less well understood. Recent research published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism demonstrates that periodontal inflammation can be positively affected just by receiving intensive diabetes treatment.

It is widely believed that there is an interrelationship between diabetes and periodontal disease. While it has been shown that treatment of periodontal disease improves blood glucose control, the effect of diabetes treatment on periodontal disease has remained largely unknown.

A collaborative research team between the Graduate Schools of Dentistry, Medicine, and Engineering at Osaka University administered a two-week intensive diabetes treatment to 29 type 2 diabetes patients, analyzing systemic, and dental indicators before and after treatment. No dental interventions were performed as part of this study; patients only received diabetes treatment. Results showed improvements in both glycoalbumin, a marker of blood sugar control, and PISA (Periodontal Inflamed Surface Area), indicating reduced blood glucose level and periodontal inflammation. Further, comparison of subjects based on PISA improvement revealed that those with significant improvement had higher pre-treatment C-peptide levels, suggesting better insulin secretion and better CVRR and ABI values, indicating less severe diabetic neuropathy and peripheral vascular disorders.

These research findings are expected to advance our understanding of the mechanisms underlying the relationship between diabetes and periodontal disease. This study demonstrates that improving periodontal disease in diabetic patients requires not only periodontal treatment but also early diabetes management. We anticipate that promoting collaboration between medical and dental care from the early stages of diabetes can significantly contribute to preventing the onset and progression of periodontal disease in diabetic patients." Masae Kuboniwa, senior author