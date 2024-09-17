Research reveals only a few brain regions remain untouched by transition to motherhood

A pioneering study shows pregnancy causes significant brain changes, shrinking regions like the cortex while enhancing connectivity. 

Study: Neuroanatomical changes observed over the course of a human pregnancy. Image Credit: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.com
Study: Neuroanatomical changes observed over the course of a human pregnancy. Image Credit: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.com

In a recent study in Nature Neuroscience, researchers explored neuroanatomic changes in the human brain during pregnancy.

Background

Pregnancy is a time of extraordinary neuroplasticity, demonstrating the brain's potential to undergo adaptive, hormonally-driven neuroanatomical changes after puberty. During gestation, the mother's body makes physiological changes to assist fetal growth, such as increases in metabolic rate, serum volume, oxygen needs, and immunological control. Considerable elevations in hormone synthesis, particularly progesterone and estrogen, rapidly alter and rearrange central nervous system (CNS) tissues. However, the alterations in the mother's brain during gestation are unclear.

Human brain anatomy. Image Credit: Macrovector/Shutterstock.com
Human brain anatomy. Image Credit: Macrovector/Shutterstock.com

About the study

The present precision imaging study mapped neural changes in the maternal brain during pregnancy.

A primiparous lady aged 38 had 26 magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans and blood samples between three weeks preconception and two years postpartum. She had no pregnancy difficulties, had vaginal full-term delivery, and breastfed for 16 months post-delivery. She did not smoke and had no prior head trauma, endocrine abnormalities, or neuropsychiatric diseases.

Researchers performed high-resolution diffusion imaging and segmented the medial temporal lobe (MTL). They analyzed T1-weighted and diffusion MRI scans to study the whole brain and T2-weighted scans to assess MTL changes. Correlational tractography analyzed the association between white matter structure and gestational week. Quantitative anisotropy (QA) assessed white matter changes and tract integrity in the maternal brain. Scanning took place from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

MRI quality control assessments included the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), contrast-to-noise ratio (CNR), and coefficient of joint variation (CJV). Ultra-performance liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (UPLC-MS) determined serum estradiol and progesterone concentrations before, during, and after pregnancy. The Perceived Stress Scale (PSS), Profile of Mood States (POMS), Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), and State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI) monitored lifestyle measures and mood.

Researchers compared the neural changes in the maternal brain to those among eight densely sampled controls. General additive models determined associations between summary brain metrics and the gestational week. Linear regressions determined the relationship between endogenous sex hormones and brain subregion volumes.

Results and discussion

The team noticed significant declines in cortical gray matter volume (GMV) and cortical thickness (CT) in the maternal brain as the gestational week progressed and sex hormone production increased dramatically. However, their levels have partially recovered postpartum. Eighty percent of the regions of interest (ROI) (n=400) had a negative correlation between GMV and gestation week. The sensory, attention, and default mode networks showed significant GMV alterations during pregnancy.

Related Stories

In contrast, as the gestational week progressed, the white matter global microstructural integrity, lateral ventricle volume, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) increased but dropped postpartum. White matter tracts with robust associations with the week of gestation included the arcuate fasciculus, corpus callosum, inferior longitudinal fasciculus, inferior frontal-occipital fasciculus, superior and middle longitudinal fasciculus, cingulum bundle, corticospinal, corticopontine, and corticostriatal. These tracts provide communication between the emotional and visual processing centers.

Subcortical structures, including the bilateral caudate, ventral diencephalon, thalamus, hippocampus, left putamen, and brain stem, significantly reduced in volume across gestation. MTL segmentation revealed decreased parahippocampal cortex (PHC) and hippocampal CA1, CA2, and CA3 volumes. However, the hippocampal body and parahippocampal gyrus remained largely unaltered.

Neuroanatomical brain alterations significantly correlated with serum sex hormone levels. Serum estradiol and progesterone levels rose considerably throughout pregnancy and decreased abruptly after birth. Estradiol levels were 3.4 pg/mL before conception, increased to 12,400 pg/mL three weeks before birth, and decreased to 11.5 pg/mL three months later. The corresponding progesterone levels were 0.8 ng/mL, 103 ng/mL, and 0.04 ng/mL, respectively.

Pregnancy-related neuroanatomical changes considerably outweigh typical day-to-day brain variability and measurement error. The mean cortical GMV values were nearly threefold higher than in controls. The mean GMV during gestation was sixfold (cortex) and threefold (MT) higher compared to the baseline variables. The CSF volume increase during pregnancy may result from increased water retention and cortical tissue compression. Postpartum alterations and regional differences in CT, GMV, and QA indicate cellular changes related to synaptic density, glial number, and myelination.

Conclusions

The study showed that pregnancy causes alterations in GMV, cortical thinning, and improved white matter microstructural integrity. These alterations correspond to serum estrogen hormone levels. Some alterations, such as GMV and CT decreases, continue after childbirth, but others, such as white matter integrity, appear temporary. The dataset offers a thorough brain map during gestation, offering an open-access resource for neuroscientists for further investigation.

The study's findings may help us better understand individual variations in parental behavior, sensitivity to mental health illnesses, and brain aging patterns. Future studies with demographically enriched populations could improve the universality of the findings. Further research could explore the variables that cause brain alterations during pregnancy and investigate the social and environmental determinants of maternal health.

Journal reference:

Posted in:

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia is an oral and maxillofacial physician and radiologist based in Pune, India. Her academic background is in Oral Medicine and Radiology. She has extensive experience in research and evidence-based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2024, September 17). Research reveals only a few brain regions remain untouched by transition to motherhood. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 17, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240917/Research-reveals-only-a-few-brain-regions-remain-untouched-by-transition-to-motherhood.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Research reveals only a few brain regions remain untouched by transition to motherhood". News-Medical. 17 September 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240917/Research-reveals-only-a-few-brain-regions-remain-untouched-by-transition-to-motherhood.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Research reveals only a few brain regions remain untouched by transition to motherhood". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240917/Research-reveals-only-a-few-brain-regions-remain-untouched-by-transition-to-motherhood.aspx. (accessed September 17, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2024. Research reveals only a few brain regions remain untouched by transition to motherhood. News-Medical, viewed 17 September 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240917/Research-reveals-only-a-few-brain-regions-remain-untouched-by-transition-to-motherhood.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Trauma exposure linked to accelerated brain age and Alzheimer's risk in women
Study finds brain synchronization between humans and dogs during social interactions
Study unveils potential treatment for chronic brain damage following traumatic injury
COVID-19 lockdowns accelerated brain aging in adolescent girls, researchers find
Study links protein increases to cognitive improvement in Alzheimer's
New drug shows strong activity against brain metastases in HER2-positive breast cancer
C1QL1 protein identified as key to myelin replacement
Light wave technology offers breakthrough in monitoring babies' brain activity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study unveils dynamic brain architecture through advanced fMRI techniques Neuroscientists In Spain ...