Exposure to styrene and ethylbenzene elevates diabetes risk

Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a critical public health issue, with its prevalence expected to rise sharply worldwide. Recent evidence points to environmental pollution, specifically exposure to hazardous chemicals like styrene and ethylbenzene, as a contributing factor. Found in plastics, synthetic rubbers, and resins, these pollutants are pervasive in the environment and pose significant health threats. Addressing these challenges requires a deeper understanding of how environmental and genetic factors combine to influence T2DM risk.

The study, published in Eco-Environment & Health on August 12, 2024 (DOI: 10.1016/j.eehl.2024.07.001), followed 2,219 adults from the Wuhan-Zhuhai cohort over six years to investigate the effects of styrene and ethylbenzene exposure on T2DM development. Using urinary biomarkers and genetic risk scores, the study assessed the combined impact of environmental exposure and genetic predisposition.

The findings demonstrate that exposure to styrene and ethylbenzene significantly elevates the risk of T2DM. The research highlights that individuals with high exposure levels had a substantially increased risk, which was further intensified by genetic susceptibility. Participants with both high exposure and high genetic risk faced the greatest likelihood of developing T2DM, illustrating a potent additive interaction. This suggests that the joint impact of environmental pollutants and genetic factors on T2DM is more severe than their individual contributions, underscoring the need to control environmental exposures, particularly for those with genetic vulnerabilities.

Our research provides critical insights into how environmental pollutants like styrene and ethylbenzene exacerbate the genetic risk of T2DM. Understanding the dual influence of genetic and environmental factors is essential for improving public health strategies aimed at protecting high-risk groups."

Dr. Bin Wang, leading author of the study

The study's implications emphasize the urgency of stricter regulation of pollutants such as styrene and ethylbenzene. By informing public health policies and focusing on reducing pollutant exposure, particularly in vulnerable populations, these findings can pave the way for more effective prevention strategies. Additionally, recognizing the gene-environment interaction in T2DM can foster more personalized and precise approaches to diabetes management and prevention, benefiting those with high genetic risk profiles.

Yu, L., et al. (2024). Styrene and ethylbenzene exposure and type 2 diabetes mellitus: A longitudinal gene-environment interaction study. Eco-Environment & Health. doi.org/10.1016/j.eehl.2024.07.001.

