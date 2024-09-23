NIH awards 5.4 million for genomics integration in learning health systems

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
NIH/National Human Genome Research InstituteSep 23 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is awarding $5.4 million in first-year funding to establish a new program that supports the integration of genomics into learning health systems.

Present in many hospitals across the United States, learning health systems are a type of clinical practice that bridges research and patient care. These systems use a variety of methods to continually analyze patient data. Clinicians then use the results of those analyses to refine practices and improve future care.

The new Genomics-enabled Learning Health System (gLHS) Network aims to identify and advance approaches for integrating genomic information into existing learning health systems. As genomic testing becomes increasingly common, more and more genomic data are available in clinical settings, and learning health systems present an opportunity to translate this evidence quickly and directly into improvements in medical care.

The network consists of six clinical study sites and a coordinating center, all of which have an operating learning health system. Each clinical site will propose a project that uses patient data to develop and refine some aspect of genomic medicine. These could include implementing testing for hereditary diseases or using genomic information to select which medications a patient is given.

The network also includes a coordinating center, which will select a set of projects that both seem feasible in the program's five-year duration and have the potential to be shared throughout the network.

We are excited to bring this network together to move genomic discoveries into clinical practice. Learning health systems present an excellent opportunity to generate new medical understandings from genomic data, which is critical to realizing the promise of precision health for everyone."

Robb Rowley, M.D., program director in the Division of Genomic Medicine, National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of NIH

A major aim of the gLHS Network is to create generalizable knowledge and genomic medicine practices so that data collected at each clinical site can improve patient care more broadly. Beyond exchanging information within the network, the coordinating center will orchestrate sharing the network's tools and resources with the greater clinical and scientific communities.

Such sharing practices have the potential to reach patients outside of hospitals with learning health systems. This includes many under-resourced settings, such as rural hospitals or other clinical settings in low-income areas.

"Currently, the success of learning health systems is typically limited to highly-resourced medical centers," said Teri Manolio, M.D., Ph.D., director of NHGRI's Division of Genomic Medicine. "We hope this initiative will provide generalizable tools that enable limited-resource settings to learn from their ongoing experiences to improve their implementation of genomic medicine."

Related Stories

The awards are jointly funded by NHGRI and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and total $27 million, which will be distributed over the program's five years, pending the availability of funds.

Coordinating center and principal investigators

Vanderbilt University Medical Center -; Nashville, TN

  • Josh F. Peterson, M.D., M.P.H.
  • Carolyn Audet, Ph.D.
  • Wesley Self, M.D., M.P.H.

Clinical sites and principal investigators

Boston Veterans Administration Research Institute -; Boston, MA

  • Jason Vassy, M.D., M.P.H.
  • Maren Scheuner, M.D., M.P.H.
  • Deepak Voora, M.D.
  • Lori Orlando, M.D.

Geisinger Health System -; Danville, PA

  • Adam Buchanan, M.P.H.

Indiana University School of Medicine -; Indianapolis, IN

  • Todd C. Skaar, Ph.D.
  • Paul R. Dexter, M.D.

Northwestern Medicine Feinberg School of Medicine -; Chicago, IL

  • Patricia D. Franklin, M.D., M.P.H.
  • Elizabeth M. McNally, M.D., Ph.D.
  • Lucy A. Godley, M.D., Ph.D.
  • Rinad S. Beidas, Ph.D.

University of Utah Health-;Salt Lake City, UT

  • Kensaku Kawamoto, M.D., Ph.D.
  • Mark Yandell, Ph.D.
  • Martin Tristani-Firouzi, M.D.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center -; Nashville, TN

  • Dan Roden, M.D.
  • Sunil Kripalani, M.D.
  • Alexander Bick, M.D., Ph.D.
Source:

NIH/National Human Genome Research Institute

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Science News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals key bacteria for developing personalized probiotics for newborns
High-dose amphetamine use linked to increased risk of psychosis or mania
Scientists reveal global catalog of microbial small proteins, unlocking microbiome secrets
Chan Zuckerberg initiative joins Scale Bio's ‘100 Million Cell Challenge’ to accelerate single cell genomics research
New $3.26 million grant launches Undiagnosed Diseases Network site in New York
UK’s first robotic genomic testing facility for cancer patients launches
Study reveals shared and unique molecular markers across multiple forms of dementia
Breakthrough research identifies key microenvironments linked to kidney injury and disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
ERS Genomics and medicines discovery catapult sign CRISPR/Cas9 license agreement