Centenarians' stem cells unlock secrets to healthy aging

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Boston University School of MedicineSep 25 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Individuals who display exceptional longevity provide evidence that humans can live longer, healthier lives. Centenarians (greater than 100 years of age) provide a unique lens through which to study longevity and healthy aging as they have the capacity to delay or escape aging-related diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer's disease, while markedly avoiding disability. Problematically, models of human aging and resilience to disease that allow for the testing of potential interventions are virtually non-existent.

In an effort to solve this issue, researchers from Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and Boston Medical Center (BMC) have created the largest library of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) from centenarians and their offspring in the world. iPSCs can be grown indefinitely, differentiated into any cell or tissue type in the body, and faithfully capture the genetic background of the person from whom they are created.

"By creating centenarian stem cells, we hope to decipher how these individuals delay or avoid age-related diseases and develop and/or validate therapeutics in this same capacity. This research provides a unique resource that can be used to better understand the mechanisms behind centenarian resilience and help others maximize their healthy years of life," said first author Todd Dowrey, a PhD candidate in the molecular & translational medicine department at the school.

The researchers obtained and characterized more than 100 centenarian and offspring peripheral blood samples including those with data about their resistance to disability and cognitive impairment. The team analyzed how gene expression is regulated in molecular aging clocks to compare and contrast differences between biological and chronological age in these specialized subjects. Isolated peripheral blood mononuclear cells were then successfully reprogrammed into high-quality iPSC lines which were functionally characterized for pluripotency, genomic stability, and the ability to develop and differentiate into multiple cell types.

Additionally, the researchers discovered that centenarians and their offspring displayed significantly younger biological ages. Some individuals demonstrated up to two decades difference in biological versus chronological age.

According to the researchers, this work highlights the significant, growing connection between regenerative medicine and aging biology. "By harnessing our ability to study centenarian resilience 'in a dish', we hope to unlock a detailed roadmap to healthful living, disease resistance and longevity," explained corresponding author George J. Murphy, PhD, associate professor of medicine at the school and co-founder of the BU and BMC Center for Regenerative Medicine (CReM). 

Related Stories

CReM brings together nine principal investigators who address various aspects of developmental biology, stem cells, regeneration and injury, cell lineage specification and disease modeling with a major focus on iPSCs. 

"Our participants are always incredibly generous and without them we would not be able to perform these unique studies. In turn, we hope to solidify their legacy as the stem cell lines we create from them last forever and will be used by investigators all over the world," added study co-author Thomas T. Perls, MD, professor of medicine and founding director of the school's New England Centenarian Study.

The study appears online in the journal Aging Cell.

Source:

Boston University School of Medicine

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1111/acel.14351

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New AI model creates virtual colorations of cancer tissue for enhanced diagnostics
Ifinatamab deruxtecan shows promising results in advanced small cell lung cancer
Cell rejuvenation atlas unveils master regulators of rejuvenation strategies
Sickle cell trait increases risk of blood clots across diverse ancestries
MaxCyte signs strategic platform license with Kamau Therapeutics to accelerate the development of cell therapies for genetic diseases
Lipid metabolism plays a critical role in red blood cell recovery from acute anemia
MSK researchers identify a new, rare type of small cell lung cancer
Taletrectinib shows high response rates and safety in ROS1+ lung cancer patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
B cell abnormalities identified as potential biomarkers for triple negative breast cancer treatment response