Understanding SARS-CoV-2's viral strategies for infection

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica BSep 26 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

This new article publication from Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B, discusses how SARS-CoV-2 ORF10 hijacking ubiquitination machinery reveals potential unique drug targeting sites.

Viruses often manipulate ubiquitination pathways to facilitate their replication and pathogenesis. CUL2ZYG11B known as the substrate receptor of cullin-2 RING E3 ligase, is bound by SARS-CoV-2 ORF10 to increase its E3 ligase activity, leading to degradation of IFT46, a protein component of the intraflagellar transport (IFT) complex B. This results in dysfunctional cilia, which explains certain symptoms that are specific to COVID-19.

However, the precise molecular mechanism of how ORF10 recognizes CUL2ZYG11B remains unknown. The authors of this article determined the crystal structure of CUL2ZYG11B complexed with the N-terminal extension (NTE) of SARS-CoV-2 ORF10 (2.9 Å). The structure reveals that the ORF10 N-terminal heptapeptide (NTH) mimics the Gly/N-degron to bind CUL2ZYG11B. Mutagenesis studies identified key residues within ORF10 that are key players in its interaction with CUL2ZYG11B both in ITC assay and in vivo cells. In addition, enhancement of CUL2ZYG11B activity for IFT46 degradation by which ORF10-mediated correlates with the binding affinity between ORF10 and CUL2ZYG11B was proven. Finally, a Global Protein Stability system was used to show that the NTH of ORF10 mimics the Gly/N-degron motif, thereby binding competitively to CUL2ZYG11B and inhibiting the degradation of target substrates bearing the Gly/N-degron motif.

Overall, this study sheds light on how SARS-CoV-2 ORF10 exploits the ubiquitination machinery for proteasomal degradation, and offers valuable insights for optimizing PROTAC-based drug design based on NTH CUL2ZYG11B interaction, while pinpointing a promising target for the development of treatments for COVID-19.

Source:

Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B

Journal reference:

Zhu, K., et al. (2024) SARS-CoV-2 ORF10 hijacking ubiquitination machinery reveals potential unique drug targeting sites. Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B. doi.org/10.1016/j.apsb.2024.05.018.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mucosal COVID-19 vaccine prevents airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2
Chemical genetics uncovers promising anti-COVID compounds
COVID-19 linked to higher diabetes risk, vaccination reduces impact
SARS-CoV-2 exposure stabilizes BMI in infected adults while others see shifts
Drug-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants found in immunocompromised patients
Obesity increases risk of contracting COVID-19 after exposure to SARS-CoV-2
Study reveals population-wide immune setpoint for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies
How does SARS-CoV-2 cause lymphopenia when T cells barely express ACE-2 receptors?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 spike protein enhances brain infection