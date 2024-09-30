Discovery of antibodies that boost complement activation against K. pneumoniae

New study uncovers how antibody combinations synergistically boost complement activation to combat drug-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae infections.

Study: Agnostic B cell selection approach identifies antibodies against K. Pneumoniae that synergistically drive complement activation. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock.com

In a recent Nature Communications study, researchers investigate antibody-dependent complement activation during Klebsiella pneumoniae infection.

K. pneumoniae infection

K. pneumoniae is frequently the source of hospital-acquired infections and, due to the widespread use of antibiotics in these settings, has also acquired numerous resistance genes. In fact, over 700,000 antibiotic resistance-related deaths were attributed to K. pneumoniae infections in 2019 alone.

The lipopolysaccharide (LPS) outer membrane of K. pneumoniae consists of a membrane-anchored lipid A that is connected to a core oligosaccharide region. An O-antigen polysaccharide chain can be found on the surface of this oligosaccharide region and consists of repeating sugar moieties.

K. pneumoniae infections are often classified based on the expression of different O-antigen types, with O1, O2, and O3 O-types responsible for about 80% of clinical infections. Most antibiotic and hypervirulent strains of K. pneumoniae express either the O1 or O2 antigen.

In addition to the O-type, the type of polysaccharide capsule present on the surface of K. pneumoniae can also provide important insights into the immune-activating properties of this bacteria. To date, over 70 different capsule types have been identified.

Although most patients infected with K. pneumoniae are immunocompromised, they typically retain a functioning complement system, thus suggesting the potential utility of complement-enhancing antibodies for treating this type of infection. Nevertheless, it remains unclear which bacterial antigens should be targeted to trigger a potent complement response.

Identifying antibodies against K. pneumoniae

Memory B-cells (mBCs) express membrane-bound antibodies as B-cell receptors (BCRs) and are the preferred source for antibody discovery. To identify human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against bacteria, most research has investigated antibodies that target a single antigen. However, it is important to obtain antibodies against different antigens on the same bacterial strain to study differences in antibody-regulated complement activation and better assess the efficacy of combining mAbs.

Related Stories

In the current study, human antibodies that target K. pneumoniae were determined using B-cells that can identify fluorescently labeled K. pneumoniae based on their BCR. Fluorescent dyes ATTO-488 and Cy5 were labled to LPS, which is a conserved component of Gram-negative bacteria. Flow cytometry and direct stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy (dSTORM) techniques were used to detect successful surface labeling of K. pneumoniae.

B-cells from healthy individuals were used to isolate those that were directed against K. pneumoniae antigens. B-cells that were positive for either ATTO-488 or Cy5 labeled K. pneumoniae were identified. However, approximately 0.05% of the B-cells were positive for both ATTO-488 and Cy5 labeled bacteria.  

Fluorescent microscopy analysis revealed that the double-positive B-cell population was strongly enriched for CD27+ mBCs. Many bacteria attached to the double-positive sorted B-cells, whereas single-positive sorted B-cells did not exhibit significant bacterial attachment.

B-cells were selected against two clinical K. pneumoniae isolates KpnO2 and and KpnO1, both of which are dominant multidrug-resistant K. pneumoniae strains. Initially, 368 double-positive B-cells were isolated for KpnO2 by single-cell sorting. After screening, 17 and 12 mAbs with a unique CDR3 bound to KpnO1 and KpnO2 were identified, respectively.

Antibody-dependent complement activation on the surface target

Although antibody binding to the target surface is considered to be the first step of the complement cascade, the researchers of the current study observed that antibody binding K. pneumoniae did not induce the complement system and, rather, that this activation of the complement system is dependent on the target antigen.

A total of 12 antibodies specifically targeted the O2-antigen, whereas three targeted the capsule (KL110). Although all anti-O2-antigen antibodies enabled activation of the complement system, anti-capsule antibodies were less effective in their stimulation and ability to to form hexameric IgG clusters.

The introduction of clustered enhancing mutations led to complement activation by anti-capsule antibodies for both K. pneumoniae and S. pneumoniae. More research is needed to better understand relative the mobility, surface concentrations, and clustering of capsular polysaccharides and O2 glycans on K. pneumoniae.

Four antibodies including UKpn72, UKpn77, UKpn69, and UKpn76 effectively recognized the conserved epitope within the O1-antigen and cross-reacted with all tested O1 strains. These antibodies also successfully detectd the O1-antigen outside the bacterium.

For all complement-activating antibodies, C3b deposition on the surface of K. pneumoniae caused activation of complement-mediated phagocytosis and elimination by human neutrophils.

Antibody combinations synergistically activate the complement system

A combination of two anti-capsule antibody clones caused synergistic binding and complement activation. Experiments using F(ab’)2 fragments revealed that cooperative binding between anti-capsular antibodies is independent of the Fc tails. However, the subsequent complement activation is mediated by the Fc tail. The two antibody clones mediating synergy were derived from the same donor, thus highlighting the possibility that these antibodies could act together in vivo.

Conclusions

The current study discovered potential antibodies to treat K. pneumoniae infections and revealed that combinations of different antibodies can robustly and synergistically enhance complement activation on K. pneumoniae.

Journal reference:
  • van der Lans, S. P. A., Bardoel, B. W., Ruyken, M., et al. (2024) Agnostic B cell selection approach identifies antibodies against K. Pneumoniae that synergistically drive complement activation. Nature Communications 15(1); 1-17. doi:10.1038/s41467-024-52372-9

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2024, September 30). Discovery of antibodies that boost complement activation against K. pneumoniae. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 30, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240930/Discovery-of-antibodies-that-boost-complement-activation-against-K-pneumoniae.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Discovery of antibodies that boost complement activation against K. pneumoniae". News-Medical. 30 September 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240930/Discovery-of-antibodies-that-boost-complement-activation-against-K-pneumoniae.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Discovery of antibodies that boost complement activation against K. pneumoniae". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240930/Discovery-of-antibodies-that-boost-complement-activation-against-K-pneumoniae.aspx. (accessed September 30, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2024. Discovery of antibodies that boost complement activation against K. pneumoniae. News-Medical, viewed 30 September 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240930/Discovery-of-antibodies-that-boost-complement-activation-against-K-pneumoniae.aspx.

Suggested Reading

New method enhances the efficacy of bispecific antibody therapies in treating solid tumors
Unveiling the role of auto-antibodies in COVID-19 severity
Study reveals population-wide immune setpoint for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies
Human antibodies show promise against Black widow spider venom
VUMC researchers discover potent antibody against influenza B
Designing hybrid antibodies with enhanced mobility and signaling capacity
Leveraging antibodies as a drug delivery mechanism may prove useful in the treatment of cancers
New biomarker profiling enhances early detection of melanoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
UMC Utrecht study uncovers 29 novel antibodies against Klebsiella pneumoniae