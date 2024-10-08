Study reveals osteochondritis risk in children undergoing knee surgery

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka Metropolitan UniversityOct 8 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Growing pains are common in maturing children, but sometimes this growth can be irregular and cause injury. Discoid lateral meniscus (DLM), a misshapen knee cartilage, is one such occurrence that can degenerate into osteochondritis dissecans, a joint disorder where the bone and joint begin to separate from the rest of the bones. It has been reported that osteochondritis dissecans of the femoral condyle occurs in approximately 14.5% of cases of DLM, but there has been little analysis of its treatment to date.

Dr. Ken Iida and Specially Appointed Professor Yusuke Hashimoto's team at Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Medicine analyzed the incidence of post-surgery osteochondritis dissecans. This analysis consisted of two groups, a pre- osteochondritis group with DLM and osteochondritis dissecans of the outer femoral epicondyle, and a non-osteochondritis dissecans DLM group. They studied 95 cases of DLM patients under the age of 15 who underwent surgery between 2003 and 2017 and had five years of post-surgery records. There were 15 cases in the pre-osteochondritis dissecans group and 80 non-osteochondritis dissecans cases.

Their analysis found that the surgical results for osteochondritis dissecans were good in pre-osteochondritis cases, but 28.5% had a recurrence of the joint disorder. In the non-osteochondritis dissecans group, 8.8% were diagnosed with the disorder after surgery. Additionally, age was found to be a risk factor for relapse or post-surgical osteochondritis dissecans, and surgery on patients ages 9 and under was also involved in the occurrence of osteochondritis dissecans.

Patients with DLM accompanied by osteochondritis dissecans of the femoral condyle often have difficulty in deciding on a treatment method."

Dr. Ken Iida, Osaka Metropolitan University

"Based on the results of this study, we believe for patients ages 9 years or younger, it is necessary to consider conservative treatment methods rather than immediate surgery."

The findings were published in Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy.

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals impact of policy changes on pediatric liver transplant outcomes
Air pollution linked to brain changes in children
Study highlights inequities in emergency care for unintentional ingestions in children
Study reveals high effectiveness of flu vaccines in children but highlights challenges with certain subtypes
Study reveals impact of overdose deaths on U.S. children
Exclusive breastfeeding linked to lower asthma risk in infants
Insufficient sleep during pregnancy associated with neurodevelopmental risks in offspring
Children with disabilities in foster care face increased risks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Why children with Down’s syndrome are predisposed to developing leukaemia