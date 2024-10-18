Real world data highlights effectiveness of RSV vaccine

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Regenstrief InstituteOct 18 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A multi-state study, published in The Lancet, is one of the first real world data analyses of the effectiveness of the RSV -- short for respiratory syncytial virus -- vaccine. VISION Network researchers report that across the board these vaccines were highly effective in older adults, even those with immunocompromising conditions, during the 2023-24 respiratory disease season, the first season after RSV vaccine approval in the U.S.

RSV vaccination provided approximately 80 percent protection against severe disease and hospitalization, Intensive Care Unit admission and death due to a respiratory infection as well as similar protection against less severe disease in adults who visited an emergency department but did not require hospitalization, ages 60 and older. Of this population, those ages 75 and older -- were at highest risk of severe disease and were the most likely to be hospitalized.

The study was a collaboration among the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and geographically diverse U.S. healthcare systems and research centers with integrated medical, laboratory and vaccination records – all members of the CDC's VISION Network.

Unlike this data study, clinical trials for the RSV vaccine were underpowered to access the effectiveness of the vaccines against severe disease requiring hospitalization. Addressing this gap in evidence, we were able to use the power of big data to determine RSV vaccine effectiveness, information needed to inform vaccine policy. As a data scientist and a family practice physician, I encourage older adults to follow CDC guidance and get vaccinated for RSV as we enter this year's and every year's respiratory disease season."

Shaun Grannis, M.D., M.S., study co-author 

Dr. Grannis is vice president for data and analytics at Regenstrief Institute and a professor of family medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

In the U.S., respiratory disease season typically commences in late September or early October and continues through March or early April.

Related Stories

RSV affects the nose, throat and lungs, causing substantial illness and death among older adults during these seasonal epidemics. In years prior to the availability of an RSV vaccine, an estimated 60,000 to 160,000 RSV-associated hospitalizations and 6,000 to 10,000 RSV-associated deaths occurred annually among U.S. adults aged 65 years and older, according to the CDC.

"No vaccine is 100 percent effective. An 80 percent vaccine effectiveness rate is quite impressive and higher than we see, for example, with the influenza vaccine," said study co-author Brian Dixon, PhD, MPA. "The bottom line is that using real world data from electronic medical records routinely captured in care for people from diverse walks of life we found that having the vaccine was highly protective against hospitalization, severe illness and death." Dr. Dixon is interim director and a research scientist with the Clem McDonald Center for Biomedical Informatics at Regenstrief Institute and a professor at the Indiana University Indianapolis Fairbanks School of Public Health.

Dr. Dixon added "Studies like this one are critical to understanding the effects of prevention techniques like vaccination. The annual cost of RSV hospitalization for adults in the U.S. is estimated to be between $1.2 and $5 billion. Preventing up to 80 percent of hospitalizations could result in major savings for consumers and the health system."

VISION sites participating in the study were Permanente Northwest (Oregon and Washington), University of Colorado (Colorado), Intermountain Healthcare (Utah), Regenstrief Institute (Indiana), HealthPartners (Minnesota and Wisconsin), and Kaiser Permanente Northern California (California), representing 230 hospitals and 245 emergency departments. Regenstrief contributes data and scientific expertise to the VISION Network.

Regenstrief Institute authors of this VISION Network study, in addition to Drs. Grannis and Dixon, are Research Scientist Colin Rogerson, M.D., Affiliate Scientist William Fadel, PhD, and Research Staff Scientist Katie Allen. Dr. Rogerson is also a faculty member of the IU School of Medicine. Dr. Fadel is also a faculty member of IU Fairbanks School of Public Health.

Source:

Regenstrief Institute

Journal reference:

Payne, A. B., et al. (2024). Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine effectiveness against RSV-associated hospitalisations and emergency department encounters among adults aged 60 years and older in the USA, October, 2023, to March, 2024: a test-negative design analysis. The Lancet. doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(24)01738-0.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Single dose of MVA-BN vaccine offers 58% protection against mpox
COVID-19 vaccine uptake higher in people with mental illness but drops for those not on medication
The World Vaccine Congress returns to Barcelona, Spain
Trump leads, and his party follows, on vaccine skepticism
Collaborative study offers hope for syphilis vaccine development
Cognitive distortions and deliberate ignorance lead to COVID-19 vaccine refusal, study says
Houston Methodist researchers join national consortium to develop herpesvirus vaccine
Partisanship and socioeconomic factors affect COVID-19 vaccination rates

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
WHO expands options for HPV vaccination with Cecolin