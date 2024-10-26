Novel multi-biomarker approach enhances chronic kidney disease risk assessment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Society of NephrologyOct 26 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Prior efforts to identify novel kidney biomarkers as risk factors for chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression have typically evaluated proteins individually, which limits their prognostic power. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases' (NIDDK's) CKD Biomarkers Consortium of investigators recently developed and tested novel dimensions of kidney health by combining a set of 17 urine and plasma biomarkers that had been individually associated with CKD progression. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2024 October 23– 27.

The team tested these biomarkers in stored samples taken from 1,256 participants across two cohorts-;the NIDDK Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC), and REasons for Geographic And Racial Differences in Stroke (REGARDS) study-;who had diabetes and CKD (defined as an estimated glomerular filtration rate < 60 ml/min/1.73m2). Three health dimensions comprising 10 biomarkers were derived: systemic inflammation and filtration (plasma TNFR-1, TNFR-2, suPAR, SDMA), tubular function (urine EGF, ADMA, SDMA), and tubular damage (urine α1m, KIM-1, MCP-1). 

Each of these health dimensions was associated with CKD progression or mortality, independent of clinical risk factors and other measures of kidney function. Notably, higher tubular damage and lower tubular function scores were associated with higher risk of CKD progression in only one study, while higher systemic inflammation and kidney filtration scores were associated with a higher mortality risk in both studies.

These findings suggest that a multi-biomarker approach could help clarify the wide variation in CKD progression trajectories among persons with diabetes by simultaneously capturing information on glomerular and tubulointerstitial compartments of the kidney. Further research will be needed to determine whether these kidney health dimensions could offer prognostic value for individual patients or could be used to monitor the response to medications that impact kidney health."

Vanessa-Giselle Peschard, MD, corresponding author of UCSF

Study: "Defining Kidney Health Dimensions and their Associations with Adverse Outcomes in Persons with Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease"

Source:

American Society of Nephrology

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Diabetes drug semaglutide proves beneficial for patients with chronic kidney damage and obesity
How gut microbiome and fiber diversity shape chronic disease outcomes
UK-DTOP tool promises improved outcomes for kidney transplant recipients
New insights into rejection entities in kidney transplantation
Long-term air pollution exposure linked to increased risk of acute kidney injury and mortality
Gut bacteria protect against PFAS-induced kidney harm
Study shows safety of kidney transplants among those with HIV infections
Ethnic and racial disparities in accessibility to kidney transplants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Understanding climate change effects on end stage kidney disease patients