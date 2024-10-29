Ratiometric fluorescent probes for measuring active albumin in liver disease patients

Background and objectives

Albumin is a major prognostic factor for patients with advanced liver disease, dependent on its concentration and biological activity. This study aimed to improve the method of active albumin detection and elucidate its predictive validity of albumin activity across hepatic disease progression and etiology.

Methods

This study synthesized a novel ratiometric fluorescent probe with an improved structure of 2′-FBPBN. The technique was used to detect native human albumin (HA) activity in 244 patients with hepatitis B cirrhosis (LC) and 66 patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Clinical and laboratory data were also collected.

Results

Patients with LC and HCC were divided into normal albumin and low albumin (LA) groups. The median levels of albumin and HA activity in LC patients were 41.44 g/L and 51.85%, 28.51 g/L and 53.89%, respectively, while in HCC patients, they were 43.19 g/L and 33.69%, 30.77 g/L and 43.63%, respectively. The levels of total bilirubin, prothrombin time, international normalized ratio, native HA activity, Child-Pugh score, model for end-stage liver disease score, and model for end-stage liver disease-Na score were significantly higher in the LA groups, while the levels of platelet, cholesterol, and cholinesterase were lower compared to the normal albumin group (P < 0.05). The LA groups were more likely to suffer from hepatic encephalopathy and ascites. Patients with normal active HA had significantly higher survival rates than those with low active HA.

Conclusions

Native HA activity may outperform albumin as a prognostic indicator for assessing the severity of liver disease.

Journal reference:

Liu, X., et al. (2024). A Novel Probe Technology for Detecting Native Albumin Activity as a Biomarker in Patients with Hepatitis B-related Cirrhosis and Hepatocellular Carcinoma and Its Clinical Applications. Future Integrative Medicine. doi.org/10.14218/fim.2024.00022.

