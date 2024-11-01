Innovative injectable filler offers hope for diabetic wound treatment

Researchers at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) have developed a revolutionary injectable granular filler that could transform the way diabetic wounds are treated, potentially improving patient outcomes. The groundbreaking study, published in ACS Nano, introduced an innovative approach about using specialized porous dermal fillers that accelerate tissue healing and regeneration.

The research team from TIBI and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) developed a novel method combining electrospinning and electrospraying technologies to create porous, granular nanofibrous microspheres (NMs). These microspheres, made from biocompatible materials including poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) and gelatin, can be easily injected into wound sites, making the treatment minimally invasive.

"This technology marks a major breakthrough in wound care and management, impacting millions of patients globally," said Dr. Johnson John, principal investigator of the study. "Our approach offers a less invasive, highly advanced approach from current treatments potentially improving healing outcomes in a short period of time."

The study presented several significant advances in the wound-healing process. For example, the newly developed dermal fillers with tunable porous microstructures demonstrated remarkable cell migration and granulation tissue formation, and neovascularization. Moreover, the dermal fillers showed enhanced strength, and maintained their shape during the minimally invasive injection process.

This innovative approach to treating diabetic foot ulcers represents exactly the kind of clinically translational technology we need in modern healthcare. By combining advanced biomaterials science with practical clinical applications, we're opening new possibilities for millions of diabetic patients who suffer from chronic wounds. This research exemplifies our commitment to developing solutions that are both scientifically sophisticated and practically applicable in real-world medical settings."

Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, CEO of Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

Related Stories

Perhaps most notably, the research demonstrates promise in promoting three crucial aspects of wound healing: host cell infiltration, formation of new blood vessels, and skin regeneration. These findings suggest that the treatment could significantly improve healing outcomes for diabetic wounds.

This new approach could potentially reduce the need for such drastic interventions while improving patients' quality of life. The researchers are now planning further studies to advance this technology toward clinical trials. This study is supported by the PI's RO1 grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).

Journal reference:

Kamaraj, M., et al. (2024). Granular Porous Nanofibrous Microspheres Enhance Cellular Infiltration for Diabetic Wound Healing. ACS Nano. doi.org/10.1021/acsnano.4c10044.

