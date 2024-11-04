Advanced deep learning technique enhances choroidal vessel visualization

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Health Data ScienceNov 4 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Researchers from Peking University have developed a novel noninvasive choroidal angiography method that enables layer-wise visualization and evaluation of choroidal vessels using deep learning. This new approach, published in Health Data Science, employs an advanced segmentation model that can handle varying quality of optical coherence tomography (OCT) B-scans, making it a promising tool for clinical applications in diagnosing retinal diseases.

Choroidal Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography (C-OCTA) offers a significant improvement in the analysis of choroidal vessels, a critical component in the study of retinal diseases such as age-related macular degeneration and central serous chorioretinopathy. Traditional methods, such as indocyanine green angiography (ICGA), are invasive and unable to provide volumetric information necessary for detailed choroidal analysis. The new method proposed by Lei Zhu, a Ph.D. student at the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Peking University, and co-researcher Associate Professor Yanye Lu from the Institute of Medical Technology at Peking University Health Science Center, leverages a deep learning framework to noninvasively capture three-dimensional choroidal vascular information from OCT B-scans.

Our approach employs a segmentation model to extract choroidal vessels from OCT B-scans, trained on high-quality scans but also effective on lower-quality scans often collected in clinical settings. This allows for a more accurate reconstruction of choroidal structures. It paves the way for better analysis of choroidal indexes in various retinal diseases."

Lei Zhu, Ph.D. student at the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Peking University

The proposed framework treats the task as a cross-domain segmentation challenge. It employs an ensemble discriminative mean teacher structure to reduce noise and improve adaptation between high-quality and low-quality B-scans. The method was tested on extensive datasets, achieving a dice score of 77.28 for choroidal vessel segmentation, demonstrating its effectiveness in reconstructing choroidal vessel distributions.

Through this framework, the team demonstrated a significant reduction in vascular indexes among patients with central serous chorioretinopathy compared to healthy individuals, particularly in the regions beyond the central macula fovea (P < 0.05). This research highlights the method's potential for noninvasive clinical analysis and diagnosis of choroidal diseases.

Looking forward, the research team aims to apply this method to further analyze choroidal indexes across a wider range of retinal diseases, potentially facilitating more accurate clinical applications and improving patient outcomes. "Our goal is to continue refining this model for broader clinical use, offering a more efficient and less invasive alternative for choroidal vessel analysis," added Lu.

Source:

Health Data Science

Journal reference:

Zhu, L., et al. (2024). Choroidal Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography: Noninvasive Choroidal Vessel Analysis via Deep Learning. Health Data Science. doi.org/10.34133/hds.0170

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists unveil a 3D photoacoustic scanner that speeds up vascular imaging for real-time clinical use
Invasive strategy shows no benefit in cardiovascular death reduction for older NSTEMI patients
AI model analyzes retinal images to detect early Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline
Deep learning reveals disparities in brain aging across Latin America and the Caribbean
AI model LucaProt uncovers 251,000 new RNA viruses, revealing hidden diversity worldwide
GLP-1 therapy boosts visceral fat metabolism, driving weight loss
Fluorescein angiography improves diagnostic accuracy in carpal tunnel surgery
SCAI publishes comprehensive guidelines for STEMI treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI shows promise for predicting embryonic health without invasive testing