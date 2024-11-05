Lupus Research Alliance announces 33 studies to be presented at ACR Convergence 2024

The Lupus Research Alliance (LRA), the largest private funder of lupus research worldwide, today announced that a total of 33 studies, funded by the organization or supported by its clinical research affiliate Lupus Therapeutics, will be presented at ACR Convergence 2024. The annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology takes place November 14-19, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The LRA, which seeks to accelerate the discovery and development of patient-centered treatments and diagnostics, pursues strategies to spur advancements from "bench to bedside." LRA-supported studies presented at ACR Convergence 2024 represent the full continuum of lupus research, from foundational research exploring new avenues of knowledge, to clinical trials evaluating potential new treatments.

ACR Convergence 2024 is met with pride and excitement by the Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics – pride in seeing the fruits of our funding and other initiatives to accelerate drug discovery and development, and excitement as we stand on the precipice of some important advancements." Albert T. Roy, LRA President and CEO

"There are more trials in mid-to-late-stage development than ever before, including dapirolizumab pegol in Phase 3 from UCB/Biogen, a Lupus Therapeutics partner. And we are gratified to witness the volume of CAR T cell therapy approaches in clinical development, having invested in 2014 in early research suggesting this approach as a promising intervention to explore for treating lupus," Roy added.

Foundational research funded by the LRA

Sixteen studies of LRA-funded research (four oral presentations and 12 posters) will be presented. Several focus on Childhood-Onset Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (cSLE), including: a detailed characterization of the disease; the effects of fatigue on pediatric patients' mental and physical health; and the discovery of Anti-Mitochondrial Antibodies (AMA), which are linked to higher disease activity.

Other studies include: the development of a precision immunotherapy to target harmful B cells in Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) patients; the discovery of innate signaling pathways crucial in causing inflammation in lupus patients; and the epidemiology of strokes in children and adults with lupus.

ORAL PRESENTATIONS

Saturday, Nov. 16

Abstract #0837: Bispecific Autoantigen-T Cell Engagers (BaiTE) to Selectively Target Autoreactive B Cells in Antiphospholipid Syndrome

3:00-3:15 PM, Room 103AB

Sunday, Nov. 17

Abstract #1702: Placental Developmental Defects in a Humanized-TLR8 Mouse Model of Spontaneous Anti-Phospholipid Antibody Induced Pregnancy Loss

3:15-3:30 PM, Room 103AB

Monday, Nov. 18

Xist and XChromosome Inactivation in Female Biased Autoimmunity

9:00-9:30 AM, Room 145AB

Abstract #2625: Brain Injury Markers Correlate with Impaired Executive Function and Disease Activity in Children with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

3:30-3:45 PM, Room 202AB

POSTERS

Saturday, Nov. 16

Poster Session A, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM, Poster Hall:

Abstract #0091: Targeting Endothelial Dysfunction in Lupus Nephritis: Effect of Sepiapterin, a Drug That Restores Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase Function, in a Murine Model of Lupus Nephritis

Abstract #0098: Anti-HSP90α as a Protective Natural Antibody Against Secondary Antiphospholipid Syndrome in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Sunday, Nov. 17

Poster Session B, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM, Poster Hall:

Abstract #1266: Anti-Mitochondrial Antibodies Associate with Disease Activity and IFNα Expression in Childhood-onset Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Abstract #1273: An Investigation of Traumatic Events and Mental Health in cSLE

Abstract #1274: Comparing Performance-Based Measures and Self-Reported Questionnaires for Assessment of Executive Function for Youth with Childhood-Onset Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Abstract #1278: The Effects of Fatigue on Self-Reported Mental and Physical Health in Childhood-Onset Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: A Cross-Sectional Study

Abstract #1279: Cerebrovascular Accidents in Pediatric and Adult Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: A Comparison of Epidemiology and Outcomes

Abstract #1280: Abnormal Cortical Gyrification Patterns in Adolescents with Childhood-onset SLE: Early Associations with Perceived Fatigue

Abstract #1504: Novel Analytes Associated with Cognitive Impairment in Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Serum S100A8/A9, MMP-9 and IL-6

Abstract #1506: Cognitive Impairment Prevalence and Most Affected Domains in Patients with SLE by the ACR Comprehensive Neuropsychological Battery

Monday, Nov. 18

Poster Session C, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM, Poster Hall:

Abstract #1788: Memory B Cell Activation and Dysregulation in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Abstract #2380: Characterizing SLE Patients into Type 1 and Type 2 Disease States: Insights from a Single Lupus Cohort

Research Conducted by Lupus Therapeutics and the Lupus Clinical Investigators Network (LuCIN)

Lupus Therapeutics, the clinical affiliate of the Lupus Research Alliance, oversees the Lupus Clinical Investigators Network (LuCIN), consisting of 50+ premier, leading medical research institutions in North America, comprised of 200+ providers with expertise in lupus care and clinical trials. The following studies are based on annual surveys of LuCIN investigators and research teams on promoting equity in lupus clinical trials and identifying trial barriers and solutions.

POSTERS

Saturday, Nov. 16

Abstract 0180: Collaborative Solutions to Lupus Trial Challenges for Underrepresented Participant Recruitment & Engagement: Perspectives from the Lupus Clinical Investigators Network (LuCIN)

Poster Session A, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM, Poster Hall

Sunday, Nov. 17

Abstract #1039: Through the LuCIN Lens: Defining Barriers and Forging Solutions for Lupus Clinical Trials in North America

Poster Session B, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM, Poster Hall

Clinical Research Supported by Lupus Therapeutics and LuCIN

The primary goal of Lupus Therapeutics and LuCIN is to accelerate and enhance the quality of lupus clinical trials through clinical expertise, advisory services, patient engagement and partnership/collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies and research partners. Lupus Therapeutics and LuCIN are involved in nearly 25% of active lupus clinical trials. Fifteen Lupus Therapeutics/LuCIN-supported programs and collaborations are being presented at ACR Convergence 2024:

ORAL PRESENTATIONS

Sunday, Nov. 17

Abstract #1773: Safety and Efficacy of CABA-201, a Fully Human, Autologous 4-1BB Anti-CD19 CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Immune-Mediated Necrotizing Myopathy and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus from the RESET-MyositisTM and RESET-SLETM Clinical Trials

3:30-3:45 PM, Room 145AB

Monday, Nov. 18

Abstract #2577: Efficacy and Safety of ABBV-599 (Elsubrutinib and Upadacitinib Combination) and Upadacitinib Monotherapy for the Treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Results Through 104 Weeks in a Long-Term Extension Study

1:30-1:45 PM, Room 146AB

Abstract #2580: Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Ianalumab (VAY736) for up to 68 Weeks in Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Results from Phase 2 Study

2:15-2:30 PM Room 146AB

Tuesday, Nov. 19

***LATE-BREAKING ABSTRACT***

Abstract #L16: Dapirolizumab Pegol Demonstrated Significant Improvement in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Disease Activity: Efficacy and Safety Results of a Phase 3 Trial

8:00-9:30 AM, 146AB

POSTERS

Saturday, Nov. 16

Poster Session A, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM, Poster Hall:

Abstract #0087: SYNCAR: An Engineered IL-2/IL-2R-system That Selectively Enhances CD19 CAR T Cells to Deplete B Cells and Provide Therapeutic Benefit in SLE and RA Mouse Models Without Lymphodepletion

Abstract #0324: Correlative Studies of CABA-201, a Fully Human, Autologous 4-1BB Anti-CD19 CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Immune-Mediated Necrotizing Myopathy and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus from the RESET-MyositisTM and RESET-SLETM Clinical Trials

Abstract #0620: Clinical Efficacy and Patient-Reported Outcomes in Anti-Ro/Sjögren's Syndrome–Related Antigen a Antibody–Positive Patients with Active SLE Treated With Deucravacitinib in the Phase 2 PAISLEY Trial

Abstract #0659: Obinutuzumab Benefits Patients with Active Lupus Nephritis Irrespective of Baseline Proteinuria Severity: A Post Hoc Analysis of a Phase II Trial

Abstract #0662: Deucravacitinib, a First-in-Class, Oral, Selective, Allosteric Tyrosine Kinase 2 Inhibitor, in SLE: Efficacy by Baseline Demographics and Disease Characteristics in the Phase 2 PAISLEY Trial

Abstract #0671: Effect of Litifilimab on Cutaneous Lupus Disease Area and Severity Index–Activity (CLASI-A) Subcomponents and Physician Global Assessment–Skin (PGA–Skin) in Patients with Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) in a Phase 2 Study

Sunday, Nov. 17

Poster Session B, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM, Poster Hall:

Abstract #1496: Dysregulated Serum Cytokines in Association with Clinical Manifestations in Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Abstract #1552: Kinetics of Mucocutaneous and Musculoskeletal Responses to Deucravacitinib in Patients with Active SLE in the Phase 2 PAISLEY Trial

Abstract #1553: Safety, Pharmacokinetics, Clinical Efficacy and Exploratory Biomarker Results from a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 1b Study of Enpatoran in Active Systemic and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (SLE/CLE)

Monday, Nov. 18

Poster Session C, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM, Poster Hall:

Abstract #2425: Ianalumab Induced Durable Depletion of Circulating B Cell Subsets and Associated Changes in B Cell and Neutrophil Transcriptomic and Proteomic Profiles in Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: 52-Week Treatment Results from a Phase 2 Trial

Abstract #2430: Dapirolizumab Pegol Impacts Important Immunologic Pathways in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Pharmacodynamic Analysis of T Cell and Antigen Presenting Cell Pathways from a Phase 2b Trial