Public trust in COVID-19 vaccine science influences vaccine uptake in the US

Study emphasizes the importance of bolstering trust in health communication from public sources like the CDC and addressing emotional impacts of loss.

In a recent study published in Vaccine: X, researchers investigate how public trust in the science behind coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines has changed in the United States.

How misinformation affects COVID-19 vaccine uptake

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapid development of vaccines raised widespread, often rancorous, discourse on their safety and efficacy, as well as public trust in science. Over time, public trust in science emerged as a critical factor affecting vaccine uptake and the willingness to accept future vaccine boosters.

The loss of a close friend or family member due to COVID-19 is a significant factor influencing trust in science and vaccine acceptance, as several reports have demonstrated how this type of loss can paradoxically decrease or increase trust in vaccines and scientific institutions. This dichotomy highlights the deeply personal and complex nature of trust.

Analyzing the temporal changes in public trust may allow for more sophisticated communication to enhance vaccine coverage and rebuild trust.

About the study

In the current study, researchers evaluate the changes in public trust in the science behind COVID-19 vaccines. Adult residents of the United States were recruited. Stratified random sampling was employed to ensure adequate representation of demographic groups.

Five strata were established for gender, age, ethnicity/race, education level, and statistical regions. Surveys were administered between 2021 and 2023 as part of another study to explore the determinants of COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in 23 countries.

Several survey items were analyzed, including age, education, gender, income, ethnicity/race, statistical region, vaccination, loss of a friend or family member due to COVID-19, trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a source of information about vaccines, and trust in the science of COVID-19 vaccines.

Sociodemographic and pandemic-related correlates of trust in science were also assessed using weighted logistic regression models. Weighted logistic regression analysis was also used to investigate the associations between trust in science, vaccine acceptance, and future willingness to accept boosters.

Trust in the science behind vaccines was quantified and compared throughout the study period. Likewise, trust in the CDC as an information source was examined as an independent correlate on a 10-point scale.

Study findings

Within the study cohort, 50.9% of respondents were female and 35.7% were university graduates in 2023. Over 36% of survey respondents had income below or above the country median, whereas 20.7% had no income. About 32% of respondents reported the loss of a close friend or family member due to COVID-19, 10.8% of whom reported the loss in the past year.

Trust in the science of COVID-19 vaccines was reported by 63.9%, 67.2%, and 63.8% of respondents in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively. These changes in annual trust estimates were not significant.

Trust in science was significantly higher in males, those with income above the median, and university graduates in 2023; however, trust in science did not significantly correlate with ethnicity/race or age. Trust in science was significantly higher in individuals with a COVID-19-related loss within the past year or more than one year ago than in individuals without loss.

Vaccine acceptance was reported by 83% of the study participants in 2023. Over 72% of vaccinated individuals expressed willingness to receive future boosters. Vaccine acceptance was consistently higher at 89% among individuals with a COVID-19-related loss of a friend or family member. Comparatively, individuals without a personal loss had lower acceptance rates, particularly in 2021; however, acceptance increased over time to 80% in 2023.

Trust in the CDC as an information source was significantly associated with vaccine uptake; however, this was not a factor when adjusted for trust in the science of vaccines. Nevertheless, trust in the CDC as an information source was significantly related to willingness to accept future boosters, even after adjusting for trust in science.

Conclusions

Although slight fluctuations were observed in the respondents’ trust in the science behind COVID-19 vaccines, trust was generally lower than previously reported global averages.

Respondents with greater trust in science were more likely to accept the vaccine and receive boosters; however, one-third of the study cohort did not share this trust. Individuals with a high income, males, and university graduates were significantly more likely to trust the science of vaccines. Personal loss of friends or family due to COVID-19 correlated with trust in science and, to a lesser extent, vaccine acceptance.

Taken together, the study findings emphasize the importance of fostering science literacy, particularly in less affluent and younger age groups. Furthermore, trust in health communications from public sources like the CDC must be strengthened to enhance and maintain public trust in vaccination programs.