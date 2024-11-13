Comparing camel, cow, and goat milk: Which is best for diabetes and heart health?

Camel milk’s unique profile may aid in diabetes and heart disease management, while cow and goat milk provide essential nutrients with varying impacts on metabolic health.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Study: Benefits of Camel Milk over Cow and Goat Milk for Infant and Adult Health in Fighting Chronic Diseases: A Review. Image Credit: MehmetO/Shutterstock.com

In a recent review published in the Nutrients, a group of authors compared the nutritional and therapeutic properties of camel milk (CAM), cow milk (COM), and goat milk (GOM), with a focus on their applications in managing diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

Background

CVD is a leading cause of death globally, especially in individuals with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, where the presence of CVD nearly doubles mortality rates, reducing life expectancy by approximately 12 years.

In 2019, CVD accounted for 32% of global deaths, primarily from heart attacks and strokes. Over the past three decades, the prevalence of diabetes has nearly doubled worldwide.

Nutrition plays a vital role in preventing chronic diseases, and CAM, rich in insulin-like proteins, vitamins, and minerals, offers potential therapeutic benefits for diabetes and CVD. Further research is needed to clarify its mechanisms.

The nutritional value of CAM

CAM is a staple food in the Arabian Gulf and other arid regions, valued for its adaptability to harsh environments and its economic significance. Often referred to as "white desert gold," CAM serves as a crucial dietary component due to its unique composition and therapeutic properties.

It contains bioactive compounds, including insulin-like proteins, minerals, vitamins, and unsaturated fatty acids, which collectively offer potential health benefits, especially in managing diabetes and CVD.

Therapeutic benefits of CAM

Recent research has highlighted CAM’s hypoglycemic effects, which support diabetes management. Unlike COM, CAM contains bioactive elements that may reduce blood glucose levels and improve insulin sensitivity, benefiting those with diabetes.

CAM's antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and lipid-lowering properties make it particularly valuable for cardiovascular health.

Compared to COM and GOM, CAM’s composition-especially its low lactose content and abundance of insulin-like proteins-gives it a unique edge in supporting metabolic health, especially for those with diabetes.

Comparative nutritional profiles of CAM, COM, GOM

While COM and GOM offer nutritional benefits, their impacts on metabolic health differ. COM’s higher lactose content may not suit diabetic patients, as it can elevate blood sugar levels.

GOM, in contrast, is known for its digestibility and antihypertensive properties, making it beneficial for people with lactose intolerance or high blood pressure.

CAM provides a balanced profile of essential nutrients, with distinctive benefits for glycemic control, cardiovascular health, and even anti-inflammatory properties, positioning it as a superior choice for chronic disease management.

CAM’s role in managing diabetes and cardiovascular health

The composition of CAM, including its insulin-like proteins, offers substantial benefits for glycemic regulation, helping diabetic patients manage blood sugar levels. These proteins work similarly to insulin, promoting glucose absorption and lowering blood glucose.

CAM’s effect on cardiovascular health is equally notable, as it contains antioxidants that protect the cardiovascular system by reducing oxidative stress.

In turn, this can help lower the risk factors associated with CVD, making CAM a valuable dietary option for patients dealing with metabolic and cardiovascular issues.

Other health benefits and unique properties

CAM’s therapeutic potential extends to its antimicrobial properties, which are beneficial for immune health. CAM contains various bioactive proteins like lysozyme, lactoferrin, and immunoglobulins, which have immunomodulatory effects that can aid in reducing inflammation and enhancing immune responses.

Additionally, these antimicrobial elements contribute to CAM’s longer shelf life compared to COM, making it particularly useful in arid and remote areas where refrigeration may be limited. These components also have protective effects against pathogens, underscoring CAM's versatility as both a nutritious and health-promoting food.

Advantages of CAM in infancy and childhood

CAM offers additional benefits for infants and young children, providing essential nutrients that support growth and immune development. Its composition resembles human milk more closely than COM, particularly in its lack of β-lactoglobulin, a protein often associated with milk allergies.

For lactose-intolerant children, CAM can be a safer alternative due to its lower lactose content, reducing digestive issues. CAM’s digestibility and hypoallergenic properties make it an ideal choice for young children with specific dietary sensitivities.

GOM as a digestible alternative

While CAM has many unique advantages, GOM also holds a significant place in therapeutic nutrition. Known for its digestibility, GOM has antihypertensive and anti-inflammatory properties that support cardiovascular health and metabolic balance.

GOM contains bioactive peptides and medium-chain fatty acids, which contribute to its positive effects on insulin sensitivity. Its lower lactose content further enhances digestibility, making it a good choice for individuals with mild lactose intolerance.

Conclusions

To summarize, this review highlights the benefits of CAM, COM, and GOM for managing chronic conditions like diabetes and CVD.

CAM, with its insulin-like proteins, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, supports blood glucose control and cardiovascular health, especially for those with diabetes or lactose intolerance.

GOM, rich in bioactive peptides and lower in lactose, aids lipid and blood pressure management, benefiting CVD and hypertensive patients.

Although COM's higher lactose content may limit its use for diabetics, its calcium and protein make it beneficial for cardiovascular health.