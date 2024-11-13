The synergy of nutrition and traditional medicine for holistic health and wellbeing

Exploring the synergy between traditional medicines and nutrition for a holistic approach to health and disease prevention. 

Study: Holistic Approach of Nutrients and Traditional Natural Medicines for Human Health: A Review. Image Credit: Shutterstock AI/Shutterstock.com

A recent review published in Future Integrative Medicine explores how nutrition and traditional medicine can support holistic health.

Holistic approach to health

Traditional medicine can be coupled with healthy nutrition achieve holistic health. Holistic health targets wellness, rather than the absence of disease, by considering intrinsic and extrinsic factors, along with the use of surgical or pharmacological modalities, to prevent and treat specific diseases and nutritional deficits while providing the resources needed for physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

Health is not merely an absence of disease or sickness, but is a complete state of mental, physical, and social wellness.

Holistic medicine includes traditional medicine like Ayurveda, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), and acupuncture, as well as non-medical disciplines like meditation and mindfulness. Integrating multiple modes of treatment, including traditional practitioners, mental health experts, nutritionists, and those who practice complementary and alternative medicine (CAM), is also key to holistic medicine.

Holistic medicine emphasizes the importance of taking proactive steps to improve one’s lifestyle, reduce stress, and eat healthy. It also considers the significant role of genetics and past medical history. Simultaneously, alleviation of pain or discomfort is achieved using techniques like acupuncture, herbal medicine, or mindfulness.

Culture and history in traditional medicine

Each traditional medicine has its fundamental assumptions, such as the three-dosha theory of Ayurveda and Siddha systems, as well as the importance of life energy (Qi) and balanced ying and yang in TCM. Native American and African cultures also used medicinal plants, sweat lodges, spiritual connections, divination rituals, and rituals to awaken plants for specific uses.

Traditional medicine celebrates the continuity of knowledge and individual participation in and bonding to the community culture. Resilience and adaptability are also incorporated into traditional medicine, as these approaches have allowed humans to survive changing climatic and environmental conditions.

Traditional remedies… are often the first line of defense against common health issues and can address the physical, psychological, and spiritual aspects of health.”

Related Stories

Integrated approaches to healthcare help preserve traditional wisdom, which was historically been transmitted orally to apprentices. Preserving traditional medical treatment also advances modern research into extended applications of plant-based medicine and conservation attempts focusing on rare or endangered medicinal plants.

Nutrition and physiological balance

A balanced and diversified diet provides individuals with the macronutrients and micronutrients required for optimal health. Sufficient nutrient consumption promotes good metabolism, thereby maintaining the proper internal environment for ideal physiological function.

Nutrition directly affects the immunologic and endocrine systems, which are essential to the body’s responses to internal or external threats. It can also influence gene expression by inducing epigenetic effects, which leads to heritable changes in disease susceptibility and metabolism.

Dietary guidelines for health

Healthy dietary guidelines often promote a primarily plant-based diet that supplies adequate fiber for digestive health and high levels of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals while also reducing the risk of overeating. A healthy diet should also supply sufficient levels of essential amino acids in the form of lean protein to maintain healthy muscle mass while avoiding excessive saturated fat intake.

Healthy nutrition implies reduced sugar, salt, and saturated fat intake while supplying poly- and mono-unsaturated fats in adequate levels to maintain cardiovascular and mental health.

Rather than supplements, whole foods should supply all essential nutrients, along with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant molecules, as part of a diverse and balanced diet. Traditional food practices like fermentation and sprouting can increase nutrient bioavailability. Integrating nutrients with traditional medicine can prevent nutrient depletion and reduce the potential adverse effects of these medicines.

Adequate hydration, mindful eating, and individualizing the diet to match local and individual cultures and priorities are also essential.

Synergy and integration

It is important to embrace synergy between Western and traditional medicine systems with patient care at the center. This could improve therapeutic efficacy, minimize adverse effects, and increase patient satisfaction with acute and chronic care.

The concept of synergy and integration emerges as a cornerstone of this approach, fostering collaboration among diverse healthcare modalities to enhance patient care.

Combining nutrition with holistic health approaches recognizes interconnections between mental, physical, and spiritual health, as well as environmental consciousness, to promote evidence-based collaborative approaches to wellness. Despite the potential of this integrated approach to transform healthcare, several factors limit its implementation, including the standardization of CAM, quality assurance by uniform credentialing systems, and wider insurance coverage.

Journal reference:
  • Goyal, M. R., & Chauhan, A. (2024). Holistic Approach of Nutrients and Traditional Natural Medicines for Human Health: A Review. Future Integrative Medicine. doi:10.14218/FIM.2023.00089.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2024, November 13). The synergy of nutrition and traditional medicine for holistic health and wellbeing. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 13, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241113/The-synergy-of-nutrition-and-traditional-medicine-for-holistic-health-and-wellbeing.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "The synergy of nutrition and traditional medicine for holistic health and wellbeing". News-Medical. 13 November 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241113/The-synergy-of-nutrition-and-traditional-medicine-for-holistic-health-and-wellbeing.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "The synergy of nutrition and traditional medicine for holistic health and wellbeing". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241113/The-synergy-of-nutrition-and-traditional-medicine-for-holistic-health-and-wellbeing.aspx. (accessed November 13, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2024. The synergy of nutrition and traditional medicine for holistic health and wellbeing. News-Medical, viewed 13 November 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241113/The-synergy-of-nutrition-and-traditional-medicine-for-holistic-health-and-wellbeing.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Machine learning early warning system reduces non-palliative deaths in general medicine unit
Exploring the impact of eating timing on health and metabolism
Helene and CVS land double whammy for 25,000 patients who survive on IV nutrition
Preoperative nutrition program enhances patient recovery
How nutrition and telomere dynamics shape beauty and aging in women
Experts propose a set of nutrition competencies for medical students and physician trainees
Exploring Japanese medicine: Longevity, lifestyle, and emerging health priorities
The complex relationship between diet nutrition and cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Patient-derived organoids: Transforming cancer research and personalized medicine