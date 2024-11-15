MEMPHIS system sheds light on vaccine response differences across ages

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Boston Children's HospitalNov 15 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

mRNA vaccines saved lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, but older people had less of an immune response to the vaccines than did younger adults. Why? Boston Children's researchers, led by Byron Brook, PhD, and Ofer Levy, MD, PhD, have found some answers, while providing proof-of-concept of a new system that can model vaccine responses in a dish.

The test system, described in a paper out today in iScience, is called MEMPHIS (Modular Evaluation of immunogenicity using Multi-Platform Human In vitro Systems). It analyzes whole human blood from people of different age groups and applies both proteomics and targeted assays to measure the production of cytokines (immune signaling proteins) induced by mRNA vaccines.

"Our excitement here is the ability to model responses to mRNA vaccines outside the body in an age-specific fashion, which we demonstrate for the first time," says Levy, who heads the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children's. "Our model gives us insight into vaccine activity in vulnerable populations." This, in turn, could help expedite the search for more effective vaccines.

Multi-pronged monitoring

The team collected blood samples from people in different age groups and added the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID mRNA vaccine to the samples. Extensive tests, including proteomics and systems biology approaches, then measured immune activation in response to the vaccine.

This approach identified muted innate immune responses in people over age 60 as compared with those age 18 to 50. In particular, older adults showed an impaired ability to support TH1 immunity, with diminished early inflammatory responses, and lower levels of four key cytokines (CXCL10, IL-1RA, IFN-g, and CCL4), biomarkers that signify generation of a larger immune response.

The early innate response to mRNA vaccines is critical in instructing the adaptive immune system, triggering maturation of CD4 T cells and supporting downstream cellular and antibody responses that are long-lived."

Byron Brook, PhD, researcher, Boston Children's

The lower initial response associated with advancing age, also seen in mice, may explain why immunity waned more quickly in older adults, the researchers say.

While mouse studies have traditionally been considered a gold standard for research, they are expensive, time-consuming, and don't always accurately capture human immune biology. In 2022, Congress passed the FDA Modernization Act 2.0, which allows for alternatives to animal testing, including human cell and organoid models alongside systems biology approaches.

Related Stories

Levy emphasizes that their MEMPHIS test system, for which they've filed a patent, is an exemplar of this new approach. The system provides a nimbler way to predict age-specific human vaccine responses, allowing multiple vaccine doses and vaccine adjuvants -; compounds that boost the immune response, of particular interest in Levy's lab -; to be tested simultaneously in samples from the same person.

"If we could elicit a young-adult-like innate immune response in an elder, we might be able to provide more protection," says Brook.

De-risking vaccine development for infants and elders

Brook and Levy are now planning a similar study in newborn infants, who have distinct immune systems and vaccine responses. They also want to use their assay to find biomarkers in the blood that predict which mRNA vaccine is most likely to be effective.

"We want to accelerate and de-risk vaccine development using human in vitro systems and eventually be able to select which vaccine and adjuvant are optimal for each population," says Levy.

Source:

Boston Children's Hospital

Journal reference:

Brook, B., et al. (2024). The BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine demonstrates reduced age-associated TH1 support in vitro and in vivo. iScience. doi.org/10.1016/j.isci.2024.111055.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New surgical stitches capable of generating electrical charge may accelerate wound healing
Human midbrain organoids: A promising tool in the fight against Parkinson's disease
New breath-based test for lower respiratory tract infections shows 100% sensitivity in critical care settings
The new science behind the health benefits of caffeine
New glucose-sensitive insulin NNC2215 could transform diabetes care by lowering hypoglycemia risk
Utilizing process Raman in optimizing cultivated meat production
Fish oil speeds muscle recovery in aging rats, suggesting potential benefits for humans
Researchers uncover new disease-linked microbial species through pan-body microbiome analysis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI shows promise for predicting embryonic health without invasive testing