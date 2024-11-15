Pulses of light show promise in controlling seizures

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - San FranciscoNov 15 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In what could one day become a new treatment for epilepsy, researchers at UC San Francisco, UC Santa Cruz and UC Berkeley have used pulses of light to prevent seizure-like activity in neurons.

The researchers used brain tissue that had been removed from epilepsy patients as part of their treatment.

Eventually, they hope the technique will replace surgery to remove the brain tissue where seizures originate, providing a less invasive option for patients whose symptoms cannot be controlled with medication. 

The team used a method known as optogenetics, which employs a harmless virus to deliver light-sensitive genes from microorganisms to a particular set of neurons in the brain that can be switched on and off with pulses of light.

It is the first demonstration that optogenetics can be used to control seizure activity in living human brain tissue, and it opens the door to new treatments for other neurological diseases and conditions. 

"This represents a giant step toward a powerful new way of treating epilepsy and likely other conditions," said Tomasz Nowakowski, PhD, an assistant professor of neurological surgery and a co-senior author of the study, which appears Nov. 15 in Nature Neuroscience.

Subduing epilepsy's spikes 

To keep the tissue alive long enough to complete the study, which took several weeks, the researchers created an environment that mimics conditions inside the skull.

John Andrews, MD, a resident in neurosurgery, placed the tissue on a nutrient medium that resembles the cerebrospinal fluid that bathes the brain.

David Schaffer, PhD, a biomolecular engineer at UC Berkeley found the best virus to deliver the genes, so they would work in the specific neurons the team was targeting.

Andrews then placed the tissue on a bed of electrodes small enough to detect the electrical discharges of neurons communicating with each other.

Related Stories

When the brain is acting normally, neurons send signals at different times and frequencies in a predictable, low-level chatter. But during a seizure, the chatter synchronizes into loud bursts of electrical activity that overwhelm the brain's casual conversation.

The team hoped to use the light pulses to prevent the bursts by switching off neurons that contained light-sensitive proteins.

Remote-control experimentation 

First, the team needed to find a way to run their experiments without disturbing the tissue. The tiny electrodes were only 17 microns apart – less than half the width of a human hair – and the smallest movement of the brain slices could skew their results.

Mircea Teodorescu, PhD, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at UCSC and co-senior author of the study, designed a remote-control system to record the neurons' electrical activity and deliver light pulses to the tissue.

Teodorescu's lab wrote software that enabled the scientists to control the apparatus, so the group could direct experiments from Santa Cruz on the tissue in Nowakowski's San Francisco lab.

That way, no one needed to be in the room where the tissue was being kept. 

This was a very unique collaboration to solve an incredibly complex research problem. The fact that we actually accomplished this feat shows how much farther we can reach when we bring the strengths of our institutions together." 

Mircea Teodorescu, PhD, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at UCSC 

New insight into seizures 

Optogenetics enables researchers to zoom in on discrete sets of neurons.

The group could see which types of neurons and how many of them were needed to start a seizure. And they determined the lowest intensity of light needed to change the electrical activity of the neurons in live brain slices.

The researchers could also see how interactions between neurons inhibited a seizure. 

Edward Chang, MD, the chair of Neurological Surgery at UCSF, said these insights could revolutionize care for people with epilepsy.

"I believe that in the future, we won't have to do that if we use this kind of approach," Chang said who along with Nowakowski is a member of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences.

"We'll be able to give people much more subtle, effective control over their seizures while saving them from such an invasive surgery."

Source:

University of California - San Francisco

Journal reference:

Andrews, J. P., et al. (2024). Multimodal evaluation of network activity and optogenetic interventions in human hippocampal slices. Nature Neuroscience. doi.org/10.1038/s41593-024-01782-5.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Elevated antibody responses to Epstein-Barr virus linked to increased risk of multiple sclerosis
New study unravels how visual clutter affects brain processing
Ketogenic diet linked to gut microbes and seizure reduction in epileptic children
New insights on the association between genes, gut microbiota, and mental health
Polyphenol-rich Mediterranean diets could help keep the brain younger
How the Arts Reshape Brain Function: Susan Magsamen on the Future of Neuroaesthetics
Maternal stress and depression alter infant DNA, with potential lifelong impact
New research explores how omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids may impact cancer rates

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ketogenic diet lowers mortality by 24% while maintaining heart health