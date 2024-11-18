Rare variant analysis reveals genetic spectrum of monogenic diabetes genes

Genetic research uncovers a continuum between diabetes forms, offering insights for precision medicine.

DNA gene helix spiral molecule structure
Study: Rare variant analyses in 51,256 type 2 diabetes cases and 370,487 controls reveal the pathogenicity spectrum of monogenic diabetes genes. Image Credit: Billion Photos/Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in Nature Genetics, researchers investigated the association of rare genetic variants with type 2 diabetes, focusing on the variants associated with monogenic diabetes. By analyzing genetic data from thousands of cases of type 2 diabetes and controls, they identified genetic variants that have a significant impact on type 2 diabetes risk, providing insights into variant pathogenicity and genetic risk assessment.

Background

Type 2 diabetes is a complex condition with known genetic and environmental influences, with genome-wide association studies (GWAS) having identified numerous common variants associated with increased disease risk. However, most GWAS focus on common variants, overlooking the potential impact of rare genetic variations that might play substantial roles, especially in individuals of non-European ancestry who remain underrepresented in genetic research.

Monogenic diabetes is rare and caused by mutations in a single gene, which can have very large effect sizes and can carry significantly high risks. However, the limited evidence on their effects across diverse populations has also led to these variants not being fully incorporated into the diagnostic and clinical decision-making process. Consequently, there is a need for a systematic evaluation of the role of rare variants and their potential interplay with broader genetic risk factors of type 2 diabetes. 

About the study

In the present study, the team conducted a large-scale meta-analysis on type 2 diabetes cases and controls using imputed data from the Trans-Omics for Precision Medicine or TOPMed reference panel from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and whole-genome sequencing data.

They gathered data from over 51,000 type 2 diabetes cases and more than 370,000 controls across three major cohorts — the United Kingdom (UK) Biobank, the Genetic Epidemiology Research on Adult Health and Aging cohort, and the Mass General Brigham Biobank — and combined it with whole-genome sequences from the All of Us research program. The focus of the analyses was on variants that had minor allele frequencies as low as 0.00005.

Furthermore, the study examined approximately 1,634 variants within 22 genes that had known associations with monogenic diabetes and evaluated their link to the risk of type 2 diabetes. For this, the researchers used a logistic regression model with cohort weighting, while rigorous quality control measures were applied to ensure robust variant imputation, particularly for rare and low-frequency variants.

The study also analyzed the interplay of these rare variants with polygenic risk scores (PRS) constructed from common variants to examine the extent to which a polygenic background could modify the disease risk posed by each variant.

Related Stories

Additionally, the researchers used external cohorts to replicate the findings and verify the consistency of rare variant effects on type 2 diabetes risk, particularly in populations of diverse ancestries. Further analyses included testing the functional effects of certain identified variants, using techniques such as luciferase reporter assays to measure the impact on gene regulation.

Results

The study found that specific rare variants within monogenic diabetes genes are significantly associated with increased type 2 diabetes risk, with certain variants showing very high levels of diabetes risk. The researchers identified 12 new variants associated with type 2 diabetes, including a variant near the leptin-producing gene LEP that was more common in African and African American populations, which showed a fourfold increase in type 2 diabetes risk.

Another variant in the hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 alpha gene HNF4A, which had previously been implicated in monogenic diabetes, was observed to increase the risk of type 2 diabetes by eightfold, expanding its potential impact beyond its known association with maturity-onset diabetes in young people.

Furthermore, among the variants analyzed, several rare variants were further assessed for their pathogenicity, and the findings suggested that about 21% of variants with unclear significance might be benign based on lack of association with type 2 diabetes risk.

Notably, variants in the hepatocyte nuclear factor-1 alpha (HNF1A) and glucokinase (GCK) genes were associated with five- and eight-fold increases in type 2 diabetes risk, respectively. The study also indicated that polygenic risk scores (PRS) could modify the impact of these rare variants, with individuals carrying high PRS values exhibiting even greater disease risk.

Conclusions

Overall, this study highlighted the value of large-scale imputed data and whole-genome sequences in identifying and assessing rare variants linked to type 2 diabetes risk. Moreover, the framework used in the study also supported the integration of rare variant effects into precision medicine for diabetes, emphasizing the combined impact of rare genetic variants and broader polygenic factors on disease susceptibility.

Journal reference:
  • Huerta-Chagoya, A., Schroeder, P., Mandla, R., Li, J., Morris, L., Vora, M., Alkanaq, A., Nagy, D., Szczerbinski, L., Madsen, Bonàs-Guarch, S., Mollandin, F., Cole, J. B., Porneala, B., Westerman, K., Li, J. H., Pollin, T. I., Florez, J. C., Gloyn, A. L., Carey, D. J... & Mercader, J. M. (2024). Rare variant analyses in 51,256 type 2 diabetes cases and 370,487 controls reveal the pathogenicity spectrum of monogenic diabetes genes. Nature Genetics, 56(11), 2370–2379. doi:10.1038/s41588024019479
    https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-024-01947-9

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Written by

Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Chinta Sidharthan is a writer based in Bangalore, India. Her academic background is in evolutionary biology and genetics, and she has extensive experience in scientific research, teaching, science writing, and herpetology. Chinta holds a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the Indian Institute of Science and is passionate about science education, writing, animals, wildlife, and conservation. For her doctoral research, she explored the origins and diversification of blindsnakes in India, as a part of which she did extensive fieldwork in the jungles of southern India. She has received the Canadian Governor General’s bronze medal and Bangalore University gold medal for academic excellence and published her research in high-impact journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. (2024, November 18). Rare variant analysis reveals genetic spectrum of monogenic diabetes genes. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 18, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241118/Rare-variant-analysis-reveals-genetic-spectrum-of-monogenic-diabetes-genes.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Rare variant analysis reveals genetic spectrum of monogenic diabetes genes". News-Medical. 18 November 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241118/Rare-variant-analysis-reveals-genetic-spectrum-of-monogenic-diabetes-genes.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Rare variant analysis reveals genetic spectrum of monogenic diabetes genes". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241118/Rare-variant-analysis-reveals-genetic-spectrum-of-monogenic-diabetes-genes.aspx. (accessed November 18, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Sidharthan, Chinta. 2024. Rare variant analysis reveals genetic spectrum of monogenic diabetes genes. News-Medical, viewed 18 November 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241118/Rare-variant-analysis-reveals-genetic-spectrum-of-monogenic-diabetes-genes.aspx.

Suggested Reading

AI-based video system may offer quick, no-contact screenings for high blood pressure and diabetes
Spermidine regulates RIPK1 to combat diabetes and vascular damage
Global gap in diabetes prevalence and treatment has widened since 1990
Comparing camel, cow, and goat milk: Which is best for diabetes and heart health?
Diabetes rates skyrocket globally with millions left untreated
Digital health technologies play a transformative role in diabetes management and prevention
Tirzepatide significantly reduces weight and diabetes risk in patients with obesity and prediabetes
Diabetes medication shows promise in reducing alcohol use

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mediterranean diet may reduce type-2 diabetes risk in fatty liver patients