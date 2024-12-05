Phase one trial explores novel immunotherapy for breast cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Kent State UniversityDec 5 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A groundbreaking phase one clinical trial exploring a novel cell-based immunotherapy for breast cancer has been accepted for publication in JAMA Oncology. The technology tested in the trial was co-developed by Gary Koski, Ph.D., professor in Kent State University's Department of Biological Sciences, and Brian J. Czerniecki, M.D., Ph.D., chair and senior member in the Moffitt Cancer Center's Department of Breast Oncology. The study focuses on a new treatment approach that aims to harness the body's immune system to enhance patient responses and reduce the need for conventional chemotherapy and its associated toxicities.

The trial involved 12 patients with locally advanced stage I-III HER2 breast cancer. This research builds upon insights gained from previous studies funded by a Department of Defense Breakthrough Award research grant.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to use this new immunotherapy instead of chemotherapy, or at least dramatically reduce the need for chemotherapy, for all types of breast cancer," Czerniecki said.

The immunotherapy leverages dendritic cells, critical components of the immune system that normally identify infection and mobilize other elements of immunity to repel a microbial attack. By removing some of these dendritic cells from the body, biochemically reprogramming them for anti-cancer activity and injecting them directly into breast tumors, the researchers could trigger a powerful, organized immune system attack on the cancer. This led to the significant shrinkage of tumors before standard chemotherapy was administered.

Eight out of the 12 patients demonstrated at least a 50% reduction in tumor volume after just six weeks of immunotherapy. This treatment produced only minimal side effects, primarily mild flu-like symptoms, compared with the severe side effects often associated with traditional chemotherapy.

Related Stories

"These exciting results are the culmination of nearly 30 years of collaborative research between my laboratory and Dr. Czerniecki's," Koski said.

The researchers have already begun a larger phase two trial to test higher doses of the immunotherapy, further exploring the potential effectiveness of this new technology.

The published clinical trial was supported by the Moffitt Breast Cancer Research Fund, the Don Shula Foundation and donations from the Pennies in Action organization, which has raised approximately $7 million over the last decade to support this innovative cancer research. This unique funding model allows patients to directly contribute to advancements in treatments that may benefit them and others in the future.

Source:

Kent State University

Journal reference:

Han, H. S., et al. (2024). Alteration of the Tumor Microenvironment With Intratumoral Dendritic Cells Before Chemotherapy in ERBB2 Breast Cancer: A Nonrandomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Oncology. doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2024.5371.

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exploring the potential of MSCs in cancer therapy
Spatial transcriptomics uncovers new treatment paths for triple-negative breast cancer
Cancer cells block T-cell activation, but new therapies restore immune defenses
Phase 1 study finds serine- and glycine-free diet boosts immune response in colorectal cancer
Lund University's Luís Oliveira takes home top honor at Researcher's Grand Prix
Liver conversion of fructose fuels cancer growth by supplying lipids for tumor proliferation
SONIA trial demonstrates cost-effective treatment approach for advanced breast cancer
Cancer therapy may raise heart attack and stroke risks by disrupting immune regulation in arteries

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New immune therapy improves survival and reduces tumor burden in glioblastoma