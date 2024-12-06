Genetic factors increase prostate cancer risk for African men

Early testing is key to addressing the rise in cases of prostate cancer in Africa - and it doesn't have to be an invasive procedure.

That's the message from cancer survivors and health experts on the continent where prostate cancer is one of the most diagnosed cancers and men face unique genetic risks.

In 2020, the disease was the leading cancer among men in 40 Sub-Saharan African countries.

In Southern Africa, prostate cancer mortality rates are 2.7 times the global average, reflecting a combination of limited access to healthcare, inadequate early detection programmes, and underlying genetic risk factors.

Despite its prevalence, knowledge of prostate cancer symptoms is lacking and many men are diagnosed too late.

In Nigeria, late-stage presentation of the disease is particularly common, complicating treatments and contributing to poor outcomes.

Why are African men at risk?

A growing body of research is now linking African ancestry to an increased risk of prostate cancer and the likelihood of more aggressive disease progression.

To address these challenges, a landmark study by the Men of African Descent and Carcinoma of the Prostate Consortium (MADCaP) is shedding light on the genetic risks specific to African men.

Published in the journal Nature Genetics in October, the study analysed data from nearly 8,000 participants across five African countries, making it the largest genome study on prostate cancer conducted on the continent.

The research revealed three genetic regions, or loci, associated with higher prostate cancer risk, with variations unique to African populations.

These findings, the researchers say, underline the importance of tailoring screening and treatment strategies to reflect the genetic diversity of African populations.

Genetic markers

Carl Chen, a lead researcher with MADCaP, explained that the study’s focus on African genomes allowed researchers to uncover genetic markers that have often been overlooked in studies focusing on non-African populations.

By focusing on African populations, we uncovered critical genetic risk factors previously unidentified. This approach highlights Africa’s unique genetic landscape and lays a foundation for interventions that could address the specific health needs of African men.” Carl Chen, lead researcher with MADCaP

Early intervention is vital for managing prostate cancer, Chen stressed.

“With data specific to African genetics, we’re in a better position to inform screening protocols that could improve survival rates,” he added.

Busting prostate cancer myths

Despite these advances, barriers to effective prostate cancer care persist. In many African countries, misinformation and stigma around prostate cancer screening prevent men from seeking timely testing. In Nigeria, for instance, many men mistakenly believe that screening involves invasive procedures, which discourages participation.

Dare Adeosun, a 52-year-old Nigerian who was diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer in late 2022, shared how understanding the simplicity of the screening process made a difference in his case.

“When I first heard about prostate cancer screening, I thought it was an uncomfortable procedure,” he said.

“Like many men, I had the impression that it involved a physical examination that no one looks forward to. But after speaking with my doctor during my routine annual medical checkup, I learned it was just a simple blood test. That made all the difference for me—I went in without hesitation.”

‘Non-invasive’ screening

Adeosun credits early testing for his positive prognosis and is calling for greater efforts to inform men about the ease and importance of prostate cancer screening.

Prostate cancer advocates, including health tech entrepreneur Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, have similarly emphasised the need to simplify messaging around screening.

Dare-Johnson, whose company Healthtracka offers prostate cancer screening, noted that educating men on the simplicity of the process has increased participation.

“Educating men on the ease and importance of screening makes a real difference,” she said.

“We’re seeing increased willingness to test when men understand that screening doesn’t necessarily involve invasive procedures.”

How can research help?

Beyond raising awareness, Chen and his co-authors say local investment in prostate cancer research is crucial for improving outcomes.

“Establishing research facilities and training scientists in Africa is essential to addressing the continent’s health challenges,” Chen said.

“This study demonstrates that African researchers can and should lead research on health issues affecting African populations.”

While infectious diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis have traditionally dominated Africa’s health agenda, Chen and his colleagues argue that non-communicable diseases like prostate cancer require dedicated attention and resources.

With prostate cancer among the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in African men, Dare-Johnson says that locally informed strategies offer an opportunity to significantly improve survival rates.

“Prostate cancer is a significant health burden, and locally informed strategies offer an opportunity to address it more effectively,” says Dare-Johnson.