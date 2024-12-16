NYU Langone IBD Center celebrates two years of transforming lives

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
NYU LangoneDec 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A complex, chronic, and debilitating condition, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) affects roughly 3 million Americans, including those with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Experts at the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success are celebrating two years of providing compassionate, patient-centered care to thousands of individuals living with IBD. In addition to standard medical and surgical care, the center also provides an innovative, one-stop approach to offer patients a better quality of life, including nutritional and psychological support.

Our patients have a multitude of symptoms, and our mission is to treat the entire gamut of their condition by establishing long-term relationships, collaborating with various specialists, so that they can better function on a daily basis without discomfort."

Bradley M. Morganstern, MD, gastroenterologist and medical director, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center

As the only comprehensive IBD center on Long Island, the center has transformed thousands of patients' lives. Since opening in November 2022, the practice has seen more than 10,000 gastrointestinal and surgical visits and performed 1,500 endoscopies, 1,200 surgeries, and nearly 1,400 infusions.

"From the onset, our mission has been to create a comprehensive IBD center for both outpatient and inpatient care to seamlessly navigate patients through a healing journey," said Toyooki Sonoda, MD, chief of NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine's Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery and the center's surgical director. "Our patients have access to novel treatments, clinical trials, and our world-class multidisciplinary expertise so that they can receive the very best possible care."

Related Stories

For Frankie Calca, a former professional bowler, the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center has been a lifesaver. The 41-year-old Elmont, Long Island, native was suffering from anemia and was severely malnourished from being unable to eat due to constant nausea. After Calca received intravenous nutritional packets and multiple infusions, Dr. Sonoda performed a complex surgery on him. Calca credits Dr. Sonoda for being able to remove 18 separate blockages in his intestine during 10 hours of surgery at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

"IBD was the biggest strike against my health, but Dr. Sonoda helped me get back to doing what I love, knocking down pins," said the avid bowler. "He was the best thing that ever happened in my medical life and did such an amazing job, I forgot I was sick."

Source:

NYU Langone

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

IBD increases type 1 diabetes risk, revealing a bidirectional link between the two conditions
New insights on the association between genes, gut microbiota, and mental health
Research uncovers dietary patterns influencing Mediterranean Diet adherence
Lipid imbalances hold the key to chronic inflammation in colon cancer
More than 100,000 young people in the US live with inflammatory bowel disease
Mediterranean diet linked to reduced risk of inflammatory bowel disease
Scientists uncover two Crohn’s disease subtypes using lab-grown intestines, offering hope for personalized therapies
Heart health benefits soar with regular sleep schedules, research finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Genetic variant identified as potential predictor for severe ulcerative colitis