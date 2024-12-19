A novel approach to combatting prostate cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Indiana UniversityDec 19 2024

New research by a team of Indiana University School of Medicine scientists and their collaborators has uncovered a novel vulnerability in prostate cancer animal models that starves prostate tumors of critical nutrients and stunts their growth, which could lead to the development of new treatments for the deadly disease.

Led by IU School of Medicine's Kirk Staschke, PhD, assistant research professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, and Ronald C. Wek, PhD, Showalter Professor of Biochemistry, the study was recently published in Science Signaling.

Prostate cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths in American men. Current treatments target the hormone testosterone, which prostate cancer cells need to grow. Unfortunately, prostate tumors frequently become resistant to these treatments, leaving doctors with few options to stop the disease.

The research team discovered a promising new way to target prostate tumors by starving them of critical nutrients called amino acids. Like other tumors, prostate cancer cells need a lot of nutrients to support their rapid growth. As nutrients are depleted, a protein called GCN2 signals the cells to make more fuel for growth. The team reasoned that a drug that shuts GCN2 down would render the cancer unable to make enough fuel to survive.

"We were only partially correct," said Staschke, who is also a researcher in the Experimental and Developmental Therapeutics research program at the IU Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center. "Inhibiting GCN2 did slow the growth of the tumor cells, but it didn't kill them. That's when we discovered the cancer has a backup plan."

The team went on to show that a protein called p53 was cancer's "Plan B." The p53, which is functionally retained in most prostate cancers -; unlike in other forms of cancer -; signals to restrict cell division and gather nutrients. Prostate cancers could be effectively destroyed when the researchers inhibited both GCN2 and p53.

The current study exploits metabolic vulnerabilities unique to prostate cancer to starve it for essential nutrients and kill these tumor cells."

Kirk Staschke, Assistant Research Professor, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Indiana University

This research was carried out by graduate students Ricardo Cordova and Noah Sommers in collaboration with Jeffrey Brault, PhD, of IU School of Medicine; Roberto Pili, MD, of the University at Buffalo; and Tracy Anthony, PhD, of Rutgers University. It was supported by the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Department of Defense, the American Cancer Society and the IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Source:

Indiana University

Journal reference:

Cordova, R. A., et al. (2024) Coordination between the eIF2 kinase GCN2 and p53 signaling supports purine metabolism and the progression of prostate cancer. Science Signaling. doi.org/10.1126/scisignal.adp1375.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Global study reveals shifting trends in ovarian cancer incidence by subtype and region
Lipid imbalances hold the key to chronic inflammation in colon cancer
Study unveils key mechanism behind prostate cancer's uncontrolled growth
New HPV self-test approach could enhance cervical cancer screening
Metastatic breast cancer rates surge across U.S. women, exposing disparities and pandemic impacts
Multi-omic profiling sheds light on chemo-immunotherapy resistance in lung cancer
Machine learning model predicts CDK4/6 inhibitor effectiveness in metastatic breast cancer
Targeted gene therapy shuts down cancer cells' energy centers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Dietary adjustments may help control prostate cancer in men undergoing active surveillance