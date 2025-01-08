Brown adipose tissue could enhance exercise performance and longevity

A new research perspective was published in Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 16, Issue 22 on December 18, 2024, entitled "Brown adipose tissue enhances exercise performance and healthful longevity."

Researchers from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Dorothy E. Vatner, Jie Zhang, and Stephen F. Vatner, evaluated the role of brown adipose tissue (BAT), a special type of fat that burns calories to generate heat, in improving exercise endurance and supporting healthy aging. Unlike regular white fat, which stores energy, brown fat helps the body stay warm and boosts metabolism. According to the authors, this process may also help protect against health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

This research perspective highlights key findings from multiple studies on BAT. While most studies have shown that exercise regulates BAT activation and increases BAT density, relatively few have demonstrated that BAT itself can directly increase exercise performance.

One notable example involves RGS14 knockout mice, a genetically modified group known for their longer lifespan. When BAT from these mice was transplanted into regular mice, the recipients displayed improved running endurance just three days after the transplant. In contrast, brown fat from non-modified mice took much longer to produce similar improvements.

These findings highlight the unique properties of BAT in enhancing physical performance. The researchers emphasized also that BAT improves blood circulation and reduces cellular stress, which may help combat age-related muscle loss, fatigue, and metabolic decline.

The authors suggest that treatments designed to mimic the benefits of brown fat could lead to innovative approaches for improving energy levels, maintaining a healthy weight, and supporting heart health.

"​​In view of the ability of BAT to mediate healthful longevity and enhance exercise performance, it is likely that a pharmaceutical analog of BAT will become a novel therapeutic modality."

In conclusion, continued research on this topic may lead to the development of promising new therapies that help older adults live more active lives while reducing the risk of chronic age-related conditions.