Study links epigenetic mechanism to placental blood vessel development

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ)Jan 15 2025

If the development of blood vessels in the placenta is impaired, fetal growth retardation may result. Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and the Mannheim Medical Faculty of Heidelberg University discovered that the correct development of functioning blood vessels in the mouse placenta is controlled epigenetically: One of the enzymes that modify gene activity using methyl groups is responsible. The researchers also observed a connection with a deficiency of this "methyltransferase" in a well-known pregnancy complication.

In all female mammals, including humans, the growing fetus in the uterus is supplied via the placenta. Through this temporary organ, the fetus is connected to the mother's bloodstream, receiving nutrients and oxygen and releasing waste products.

In the case of placental insufficiency, the placenta is not supplied with a sufficient amount of blood and the exchange of substances between the placenta and fetus does not function properly. This endangers the supply of the fetus. As a rule, a developmental disorder of the blood vessels of the placenta is responsible for this.

Vascular specialist Hellmut Augustin from the DKFZ and the Mannheim Medical Faculty of Heidelberg University is well aware of the enormous importance of blood vessel development during pregnancy: "Abnormal growth of the placental blood vessels is the main cause of fetal growth retardation." In order to gain a better understanding of how such malformations can arise, Augustin and his team have now examined the blood vessels of the mouse placenta at the single-cell level.

The researchers focused on the endothelial cells that line the inside of the blood vessels and play a crucial role in the formation of new blood vessels. Their focus was on the endothelial cells from the area of the mouse placenta that corresponds to the chorionic villi in humans.

The team found that in the normally formed placenta, the activity of certain critical genes in the endothelial cells decreases from the maternal to the fetal side. This zonation occurs in relation to the strength of the blood flow. What is the reason for this? Epigenetic mechanisms such as DNA methylation are responsible for stronger or weaker gene expression in the cell. Therefore, the researchers analyzed the enzymes responsible for DNA methylation, the so-called DNA methyltransferases. In doing so, DNA methyltransferase DNMT3A turned out to be mainly responsible for the methylation of the fetal placental endothelium.

When DNMT3A was genetically switched off in the endothelial cells of the mice, DNA methylation decreased and the spatial zonation of endothelial gene expression was lost. The development of the placental vasculature, which is crucial for the fetus, was impaired. This resulted in retarded growth, which was still noticeable after birth.

Related Stories

To find out whether these results obtained in mice correlate with findings in pregnant women, Augustin's team scoured the gene databases: They compared previously published single-cell RNA sequence data from endothelial cells in healthy placentas with placentas from women suffering from preeclampsia. This complication can cause growth disorders in the baby because it is no longer properly supplied via the placenta. As expected based on the results obtained in the mouse, the placental endothelium of the preeclampsia patients had reduced DNMT3A expression.

The combination of the compelling mouse data with the correlative patient data suggests that DNMT3A plays a crucial role in the healthy development of placental vessels – and that a deficiency of this enzyme could contribute significantly to the development of placental insufficiency. A better understanding of the underlying mechanisms leading to placental insufficiency forms the basis for future approaches to better understand pregnancy disorders and possibly treat them in a more targeted manner.".

Stephanie Gehrs, first author of the publication

Stephanie Gehrs, Moritz Jakab, Ewgenija Gutjahr, Zuguang Gu; Dieter Wiechenhahn, Jan-Philipp Mallm, Carolin Mogler, Matthias Schlesner, Christoph Plass, Katarina Schlereth, Hellmut G. Augustin: The spatial zonation of the placental vasculature is specified by epigenetic mechanisms.

Source:

German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ)

Journal reference:

Gehrs, S., et al. (2025). The spatial zonation of the murine placental vasculature is specified by epigenetic mechanisms. Developmental Cell. doi.org/10.1016/j.devcel.2024.12.037.

Posted in: Child Health News | Genomics | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Being fit matters more than weight for long-term health, research shows
Groundbreaking technology converts cancer cells into normal cells
Persistent or increasing breast density linked to higher cancer risk
Stanford researchers develop AI model to enhance cancer prognosis predictions
Potential new mRNA-based therapy for pre-eclampsia
Machine learning reveals why cancer trials fall short in real-world patients
Study uncovers aspartate's surprising role in lung metastases
Histone markers predict human age with accuracy comparable to DNA methylation clocks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Topical immunotherapy clears precancerous skin lesions and reduces cancer risk