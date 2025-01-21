Research shows epigenetic aging in the blood as potential breast cancer marker

A new research paper was published in Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) on December 5, 2024, Volume 16, Issue 22, titled "DNA-methylation age and accelerated epigenetic aging in blood as a tumor marker for predicting breast cancer susceptibility."

Researchers Su Yon Jung, Herbert Yu, Youping Deng, and Matteo Pellegrini from the University of California, Los Angeles and University of Hawaii Cancer Center have found that a simple blood test could help predict breast cancer (BC) risk in older women. Their study focuses on epigenetic aging, a process that reflects how fast the body's cells age based on DNA methylation changes (DNAm).

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide, with the risk increasing significantly after menopause. The researchers analyzed blood samples from postmenopausal, non-Hispanic white women. They discovered that those with an "older" biological age had a significantly higher risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. The risk was even greater in women who had their ovaries removed before natural menopause, likely due to reduced estrogen levels, a hormone that plays a key role in aging and breast health.

"Of note, in women with bilateral oophorectomy before natural menopause experiencing shorter lifetime estrogen exposure than those with natural menopause, epigenetic age accel substantially influenced BC development, independent of obesity status and exogeneous estrogen use."

The study also found that lifestyle factors influence epigenetic aging and breast cancer risk. Women with obesity experienced faster biological aging, which increased their risk of developing cancer. Meanwhile, hormone replacement therapy had varying effects depending on the type and duration of treatment.

Early detection of breast cancer is crucial for effective treatment and survival. Traditional risk assessments-such as age, family history, and lifestyle habits-may not provide the full picture. This study suggests that adding a blood test to measure biological aging could help clinicians identify high-risk women earlier and offer personalized prevention strategies.

With further research, this blood test could become a routine screening tool in women's health check-ups. It may empower women to take proactive steps to reduce their breast cancer risk through healthy lifestyle choices, including maintaining a balanced diet, staying physically active, and considering appropriate hormone therapies under medical supervision.

In conclusion, further studies are needed to validate these findings and explore their applicability to a broader population of women. However, this research presents a promising, non-invasive, and cost-effective approach to predicting breast cancer risk.