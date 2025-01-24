Low-dose initiation of buprenorphine for people using fentanyl fails to deliver expected results

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - San FranciscoJan 24 2025

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when fentanyl overdoses surged, doctors were desperate to find ways of helping their patients. 

They knew that buprenorphine could help people stop using opioids, but it was much harder to start the treatment for those who used fentanyl, which lasts longer in the body. Taking buprenorphine while fentanyl is still active can push someone abruptly into withdrawal. 

So, they started giving patients small doses of the drug over a series of days to slowly build up the drug in their systems until their bodies could handle a higher dose of buprenorphine.  

Now, doctors at UC San Francisco have tested this microdosing approach, known as low-dose initiation, and found that most of the time it does not work. Of 126 participants, just 34% were able to work up to a full dose of buprenorphine using this new approach.

Leslie W. Suen, MD, MAS, the study's first author, said she was disappointed by the results but the findings need to be shared. 

This doesn't seem like it's working the way we had hoped. But when people expect it to work, and it doesn't work for them, they feel like there's something wrong with them."   

Leslie W. Suen, MD, MAS, assistant professor at the UCSF Division of General Internal Medicine and an addiction medicine specialist

The study, the largest evaluation of low-dose buprenorphine initiation, appears in JAMA Network Open on Jan. 24.  

Buprenorphine is the most widely used of the three drugs that are approved to treat opioid use disorder. Other treatments include methadone, which is dispensed through certified treatment clinics, and injectable naltrexone, a longer-acting treatment that is prescribed when a person is no longer physically dependent on opioids. 

Related Stories

Although buprenorphine is proven effective, the drug is largely underutilized due to a range of issues, including a dearth of physicians trained to prescribe the medication, insurance issues and stigma.  

Buprenorphine is what's known as a partial opioid agonist, meaning that it works by only partly binding to the receptor that creates the "high" without offering the level of euphoria of stronger opioids. 

The promise of low-dose initiation  

Before the introduction of fentanyl, buprenorphine had higher success rates, but starting it often meant that people had to stop their opioid use and experience some withdrawal before taking it. If people had opioids in their bodies and took buprenorphine, they could experience extreme worsening of their withdrawal from the buprenorphine. Because heroin and other opioids leave the body predictably, starting buprenorphine was easy. People could stop their opioids, wait several hours, and then start buprenorphine.  

But fentanyl is stored longer in the fat cells, and it's harder to predict how long it takes to leave the body. People would stop their opioid use and wait the appropriate amount before starting buprenorphine, but they would still experience precipitated withdrawal from fentanyl. Doctors hoped that slowly introducing the buprenorphine would help reduce the discomfort, and people could stop using fentanyl when they felt ready or once the buprenorphine got to a good dose.   

The participants were treated at two outpatient substance-use disorder clinics in San Francisco between May 2021 and November 2022. They opted either for seven days of taking low doses of buprenorphine before getting up to an optimal dose (dosing two or three times a day), or four days of treatment (dosing four times a day). Taking different doses can be confusing, so the researchers gave them the medication in a bubble pack to help them manage their treatment.  

At follow-up visits, 38% of those with the four-day regimen achieved successful buprenorphine initiation and 28% were successful on the seven-day protocol, for an overall success rate of 34%. Overall, 22% stayed on the drug for at least 28 days. Repeated attempts yielded lower rates of success than the first attempt. 

Suen said the findings indicate that more options are needed to support people initiating buprenorphine. She and her fellow researchers are already involved in a follow-up study to determine why this promising approach is proving to be less effective than hoped. 

Source:

University of California - San Francisco

Journal reference:

Suen, L. W., et al. (2025). Outpatient Low-Dose Initiation of Buprenorphine for People Using Fentanyl. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.56253.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research identifies metabolic targets to combat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections
AstraZeneca's Pioneering Research in Heart Failure and ATTR-CM
New EU project aims to advance pandemic preparedness
$2.5 Million Grant Awarded to Indiana University School of Medicine, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to Expand Leukemia and Lymphoma Testing in Africa
Antidepressant fluoxetine found ineffective for early COVID-19 treatment
Study reveals post-pandemic rise in child deaths
Being fit matters more than weight for long-term health, research shows
Aircraft noise pollution harms arteries, but heart drugs show promise in animal model research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Azvudine beats paxlovid in reducing COVID-19 deaths