Researchers propose personalized probiotic therapies for inflammatory diseases

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of SurreyJan 29 2025

A new approach to treating inflammatory diseases through personalized probiotic therapies – also known as precision medicine – has been proposed by researchers at the University of Surrey.  

The human gut microbiome, a complex ecosystem of bacteria, plays a vital role in overall health. Imbalances in this ecosystem, known as dysbiosis, have been linked to various inflammatory conditions.

Through harnessing the power of large-scale computer models such as Genome Scale Metabolic Models (GSMMs) and computational methodologies such as Flux Balance Analysis (FBA), researchers can investigate the complexity of the human gut microbiome. By analysing these models, researchers can identify potential targets and design personalised probiotic and prebiotic treatments.

Dr. Matteo Barberis, lead author of the study and Reader in Systems Biology from the University of Surrey, says:

Related Stories

"Our research presents a workflow to model human-gut microbiome interactions for probiotic design, a step in the right direction, offering a new way to help the treatment of inflammatory diseases. It can predict metabolic reactions within the bacterial strains in the gut that may be targeted to correct the dysbiosis, thus offering a platform for dietary/probiotic interventions. By understanding the intricate workings of the gut microbiome and developing dedicated modelling workflows, we are paving the way for a future where personalised therapies can improve patients' health."

The study has been published in Chemical Engineering Journal.

Source:

University of Surrey

Journal reference:

Rojas López, A., & Barberis, M. (2024). Metabolic modeling for probiotic and prebiotic production to treat inflammatory disorders. Chemical Engineering Journal. doi.org/10.1016/j.cej.2024.157852.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

$2.5 Million Grant Awarded to Indiana University School of Medicine, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to Expand Leukemia and Lymphoma Testing in Africa
Fewer anesthesiology residents applying to US pain medicine fellowships
Rethinking mental health research through AI-driven simulations
AstraZeneca's Pioneering Research in Heart Failure and ATTR-CM
Global research uncovers varying diabetes mortality risks by ethnicity
New long COVID index highlights five symptom subtypes
Aircraft noise pollution harms arteries, but heart drugs show promise in animal model research
Decades of research push cytomegalovirus vaccine closer to reality

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New research explores hidden health risks of hereditary hemochromatosis