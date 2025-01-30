Poor diet choices associated with faster biological aging

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of JyväskyläJan 30 2025

Humans do not always age biologically at the same rate as their chronological age. Faster biological aging compared to chronological age has been linked to higher risks of disease and mortality. According to a recent study, a diet low in vegetables and fruits and high in red meat, fast food, and sugar-sweetened soft drinks was associated with accelerated biological aging even in young adulthood.

The rate of biological aging indicates the discrepancy between chronological age and biological age, that is, whether a person is biologically older or younger than their chronological age. Biological aging can be measured using epigenetic clocks. Epigenetic clocks are computational models developed through machine learning methods that predict biological age based on methyl groups that regulate the expression of genes.

A study conducted at the University of Jyväskylä and the Gerontology Research Center investigated whether diet predicts the rate of biological aging in young adulthood. The study participants were twins between the ages of 20 and 25.

According to the results, diets characterized by low intake of vegetables and fruits and high consumption of red and processed meat, fast food, and sugar-sweetened soft drinks were associated with faster biological aging. Conversely, diets rich in vegetables and fruits and low in meat, fast food, and sugary soft drinks were associated with slower biological aging.

Some of the observed associations may also be explained by other lifestyle factors, such as physical activity, smoking, and body weight, as healthy and unhealthy lifestyle habits tend to cluster in the same individuals. However, diet maintained a small independent association with aging even when we accounted for other lifestyle factors."

Suvi Ravi, postdoctoral researcher

Since the study participants were twins, the research was able to investigate the genetic influence on the relationship between diet and biological age. The results suggest that a shared genetic background, but not the shared childhood environment of the twins, explains the relationship between diet and aging in young adulthood. 'However, this does not mean that a health-promoting diet would not benefit everyone,' emphasizes Ravi.

The study is a part of the research project 'The role of nutrition in the prevention of common diseases', which is funded by the Juho Vainio Foundation. This sub-study utilized data from the FinnTwin12 study. A total of 826 individual twins and 363 twin pairs participated in the study. Diet was assessed using a food frequency questionnaire, where participants reported the typical consumption frequency of 55 food items.

The principal investigator of this study, Suvi Ravi, is a member of the GenActive research group. The GenActive group investigates genetic and lifestyle factors that predict biological aging, health, and functional capacity. The group is led by Elina Sillanpää, Associate Professor of Health Promotion.

Source:

University of Jyväskylä

Journal reference:

Ravi, S., et al. (2025). Suboptimal dietary patterns are associated with accelerated biological aging in young adulthood: a study with twins. Clinical Nutrition. doi.org/10.1016/j.clnu.2024.12.018.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals the importance of physical activity for healthy aging
Research shows epigenetic aging in the blood as potential breast cancer marker
Exploring the interaction between cell death and cellular senescence in cancer
Premature aging and cognitive decline could be detected by ECG tests and AI
The key to healthy aging? Exercise might be the answer
Shorter telomeres linked to higher risk of age-related brain diseases
Maternal vitamin D deficiency may accelerate fetal aging and impact newborn health
Androgen clock reveals how hormones shape aging and health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Breakthrough study links genetic mutations to epigenetic changes in aging