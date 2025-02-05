Autism risk genes linked to white matter changes at birth, shaping early brain development

Newborn brain scans reveal how autism-related genetic variants influence early neural wiring, offering fresh insights into the origins of neurodevelopmental differences.

Research: Autism common variants associated with white matter alterations at birth: cross-sectional fixel-based analyses of 221 European term-born neonates from the developing human connectome project. Image Credit: Atthapon Raksthaput / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Translational Psychiatry, a group of researchers investigated the relationship between common genetic variants associated with autism and structural variations in white matter among term-born neonates, highlighting potential associations that may contribute to future research on early autism markers rather than serving as definitive biomarkers.

Background

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) affects approximately 1 in 100 children worldwide, yet early diagnosis remains a challenge. Emerging research suggests that differences in white matter—the brain’s communication network—can be detected in infancy and may serve as early indicators of autism.

White matter develops rapidly during pregnancy and infancy, forming essential neural connections that support cognition and motor function. Genetic factors play a crucial role in this process, but their exact influence remains unclear.

Advances in neuroimaging now allow researchers to map these early brain changes, shedding light on how genetic predisposition shapes neural pathways. Understanding these links may lead to earlier interventions, improving outcomes for children at risk of autism.

While studies have explored white matter differences in older children, little is known about how genetic variants influence neonatal brain structure, necessitating further investigation.

About the Study

The present study analyzed white matter structures in 221 term-born infants of European ancestry from the Developing Human Connectome Project. Advanced diffusion-weighted imaging was used to capture high-resolution brain scans, allowing researchers to examine microscopic fiber density and macrostructural morphology. Data preprocessing included noise reduction, motion correction, and normalization to a study-specific brain template.

Genetic analysis involved saliva samples collected at birth or 18 months, which were processed to identify common genetic markers associated with autism. Quality control measures ensured data reliability, excluding samples with incomplete genetic information. Polygenic scores, representing cumulative autism risk, were calculated based on genome-wide association studies and adjusted for ancestry differences.

Statistical models assessed the relationship between genetic risk and white matter structure, accounting for variables such as total brain volume, gestational age, and sex. A gene-set enrichment analysis was conducted to identify biological pathways linked to white matter alterations associated with autism. Additional analyses were performed to explore whether specific genetic pathways influenced structural differences in white matter connectivity.

Study Results

Infants with higher autism polygenic scores showed a significant increase in fiber-bundle cross-section in the left superior corona radiata, a brain region crucial for motor and cognitive functions. This suggests that genetic predisposition to autism may shape early white matter organization, though further studies are needed to confirm its significance for later developmental outcomes.

Further analysis indicated that microscopic white matter properties remained unchanged, while macrostructural differences were prominent in the superior corona radiata and related tracts. These findings align with previous studies reporting increased white matter volume in infants and toddlers later diagnosed with autism. However, the study did not find significant microstructural differences, suggesting that the observed changes are more related to fiber bundle cross-section rather than density or organization at the microscopic level.

Top row - Left to right sagittal view of the brain slices. Middle row- Posterior to anterior coronal view of the brain slices. Bottom row - Inferior to superior axial view of the brain slices. IC internal capsule, ACR anterior corona radiata, SCR superior corona radiata, PCR posterior corona radiata, CING cingulum, FORN fornix, ST stria terminalis, SLF superior longitudinal fasciculus, EC external capsule, PTR posterior thalamic radiation, SS sagittal stratum, CP cerebral peduncle, SFOF superior fronto-occipital fasciculus, IFOF inferior fronto occipital fasciculus, CT corticospinal tract, SCP superior cerebellar peduncle, MCP middle cerebellar peduncle, ICP inferior cerebellar peduncle, PC pontine crossing, UF uncinate fasciculus, ML medial lemniscus, CC1 corpus callosum prefrontal part, CC2 premotor/supplementary motor part, CC3 corpus callosum motor part, CC4 corpus callosum sensory part, CC5 corpus callosum parietal/temporal/occipital part. L- left, R- right, A- anterior, P- posterior, S- superior, I- inferior.

Top row - Left to right sagittal view of the brain slices. Middle row- Posterior to anterior coronal view of the brain slices. Bottom row - Inferior to superior axial view of the brain slices. IC internal capsule, ACR anterior corona radiata, SCR superior corona radiata, PCR posterior corona radiata, CING cingulum, FORN fornix, ST stria terminalis, SLF superior longitudinal fasciculus, EC external capsule, PTR posterior thalamic radiation, SS sagittal stratum, CP cerebral peduncle, SFOF superior fronto-occipital fasciculus, IFOF inferior fronto occipital fasciculus, CT corticospinal tract, SCP superior cerebellar peduncle, MCP middle cerebellar peduncle, ICP inferior cerebellar peduncle, PC pontine crossing, UF uncinate fasciculus, ML medial lemniscus, CC1 corpus callosum prefrontal part, CC2 premotor/supplementary motor part, CC3 corpus callosum motor part, CC4 corpus callosum sensory part, CC5 corpus callosum parietal/temporal/occipital part. L- left, R- right, A- anterior, P- posterior, S- superior, I- inferior.

A deeper investigation into brain connectivity patterns revealed that infants with higher autism polygenic scores had increased cross-sectional areas in additional white matter tracts, including pathways involved in sensorimotor and cognitive processing. These changes could play a role in the atypical brain connectivity observed in individuals with autism.

Genetic pathway analysis revealed that the autism-associated variants linked to white matter changes were overrepresented in genes related to neuronal connectivity and synaptic function. Notably, genes such as MAPT, KCNN2, and DSCAM—previously implicated in autism risk—were highlighted in the study, reinforcing the hypothesis that white matter alterations are linked to neurodevelopmental processes essential for cognitive and motor function.

While statistically significant, the effect sizes were small, and some findings—such as those related to the right superior corona radiata—did not survive multiple testing corrections, indicating the need for further validation.

These findings suggest that white matter alterations in neonates reflect genetic influences on early brain development rather than serving as definitive biomarkers for autism. If validated in larger studies, these results could have profound implications for early screening and intervention strategies, enabling proactive developmental support before behavioral symptoms emerge.

Conclusions

To summarize, these findings emphasize the profound impact of genetics on early brain development. By identifying structural brain differences at birth, researchers move closer to understanding autism’s earliest origins.

Detecting these alterations early could contribute to research on personalized interventions, allowing for targeted therapies before behavioral symptoms emerge. However, the study does not suggest that current neuroimaging techniques can reliably predict autism in neonates. As neuroscience advances, integrating genetic insights with neuroimaging may help predict neurodevelopmental outcomes, ultimately improving the lives of individuals with autism and their families.

Future research should explore how these early structural changes relate to long-term cognitive and behavioral development, shaping new strategies for early intervention and support.

Journal reference:
  • Le, H., Bonthrone, A.F., Uus, A. et al. Autism common variants associated with white matter alterations at birth: cross-sectional fixel-based analyses of 221 European term-born neonates from the developing human connectome project. Transl Psychiatry (2025), DOI: 10.1038/s41398-025-03252-3, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41398-025-03252-3

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Vijay Kumar Malesu

Written by

Vijay Kumar Malesu

Vijay holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and possesses a deep passion for microbiology. His academic journey has allowed him to delve deeper into understanding the intricate world of microorganisms. Through his research and studies, he has gained expertise in various aspects of microbiology, which includes microbial genetics, microbial physiology, and microbial ecology. Vijay has six years of scientific research experience at renowned research institutes such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and KIIT University. He has worked on diverse projects in microbiology, biopolymers, and drug delivery. His contributions to these areas have provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and the ability to tackle complex research challenges.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. (2025, February 05). Autism risk genes linked to white matter changes at birth, shaping early brain development. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 06, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250205/Autism-risk-genes-linked-to-white-matter-changes-at-birth-shaping-early-brain-development.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Autism risk genes linked to white matter changes at birth, shaping early brain development". News-Medical. 06 February 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250205/Autism-risk-genes-linked-to-white-matter-changes-at-birth-shaping-early-brain-development.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Autism risk genes linked to white matter changes at birth, shaping early brain development". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250205/Autism-risk-genes-linked-to-white-matter-changes-at-birth-shaping-early-brain-development.aspx. (accessed February 06, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. 2025. Autism risk genes linked to white matter changes at birth, shaping early brain development. News-Medical, viewed 06 February 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250205/Autism-risk-genes-linked-to-white-matter-changes-at-birth-shaping-early-brain-development.aspx.

Suggested Reading

New study challenges link between mother's health during pregnancy and autism risk
Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s linked to aging brain’s failing waste disposal
Mediterranean diet linked to better brain health in Hispanic/Latino adults
USC receives $6 million grant for pioneering glioblastoma gene therapy
Researchers identify brain circuit to reduce anxiety without side effects
Microplastics may accumulate in the brain at higher levels than in the kidney or liver
Study explores the effects of recent and lifetime cannabis use on brain function
Can an online lifestyle plan keep your brain sharp? Research says yes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback