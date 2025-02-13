Low-dose semaglutide reduces alcohol consumption and cravings in early trial

Study finds significant reductions in drinks per drinking day and alcohol craving, with potential benefits for smoking reduction

person with their head down on a wooden table, appearing fatigued or distressed, with a glass of whiskey on ice in the foreground. The image is blurred except for the drink, emphasizing alcohol consumption.
Study: Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adults With Alcohol Use Disorder A Randomized Clinical Trial. Image Credit: simon jhuan/Shutterstock.com

A recent JAMA Psychiatry study investigates the effectiveness of semaglutide in reducing alcohol consumption and craving in adults with alcohol use disorder (AUD).

Alcohol use disorder and semaglutide

Every year, around 2.6 million deaths occur worldwide from alcohol use. It is causally linked with the incidence of over 200 medical and disability conditions. Many studies have also indicated that alcohol use increases the risk of common diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, liver disease, and cancers, which significantly contribute to mortality and morbidity rates.

Previous studies found that reduced alcohol intake may, irrespective of abstinence, improve health outcomes. In comparison to 2016-2017 estimates, alcohol-related liver disease has increased to 29% in 2020 in the US.

Although many adults meet the criteria for AUD, only a few receive treatment or pharmacotherapy. AUD medications are underutilized due to limited awareness of these medications, barriers related to stigma, and less Food and Drug Administration (FDA)–approved therapies.

The FDA approved semaglutide to treat diabetes in 2017 and obesity in 2021. Interestingly, a rapid surge in semaglutide use was simultaneously accompanied by reports of reduction in alcohol use and craving during treatment. This observation highlighted the potential role of semaglutide in the voluntary reduction of alcohol consumption and cravings.

Considering the preclinical study findings that revealed semaglutide leads to a reduction in alcohol intake, there is an urgent need to conduct clinical trials to validate the results.

About the study

The current phase 2 randomized clinical trial, conducted at the University of North Carolina (UNC)-Chapel Hill School of Medicine, assessed the effect of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide on non-treatment-seeking adults with AUD. This study followed a hybrid design that combined clinical outpatient and human laboratory components.

Related Stories

The outpatient segment involved nine weeks of treatment with either semaglutide or placebo and the effect of the treatments were evaluated in the 10th week. Objective laboratory alcohol self-administration was evaluated at pre-treatment, i.e., prior to the first week and between weeks 8 and 9. The treatment group received 0.5 mg of semaglutide per week.

All participants were between 21 and 65 years of age. Women consuming more than seven and men consuming more than fourteen alcoholic drinks in a week with two or more heavy drinking episodes were considered to have AUD.

Individuals with a history of using GLP-1 receptor agonists, currently seeking treatment for alcohol-related problems, and actively attempting to reduce alcohol consumption were excluded. Furthermore, diabetic individuals or those with neurological illnesses were excluded from the study.

Before one week of semaglutide initiation, the selected participants underwent a pre-treatment alcohol self-administration session.  They were subjected to either semaglutide or placebo treatment for 2-9 weeks, followed by a post-treatment alcohol self-administration session that was scheduled for weeks 8 and 9.

The primary outcome was based on two lowest semaglutide dose sequences, i.e., 0.25 mg/week for weeks 1-4 and 0.5 mg/week for weeks 5-8. However, the week 9 dose was flexible and could be as high as 0.5 mg, which helped researchers understand the safety and tolerability of semaglutide at a higher dose.

A standard protocol was used to estimate voluntary alcohol consumption and the ability to delay drinking. Here, participants were provided with a beverage of their choice, and the amount of alcohol consumed was measured in grams using anthropometric formulas based on a pre-specified maximum breath alcohol concentration (BrAC) limit. BrAC was measured every 30 minutes of drinking. Estimated volume consumed (g-ETOH) and peak BrAC were considered as co-primary outcome measures.

Study findings

A total of 48 individuals participated in this study, of which 34 were female, and 14 were male. On average, the participants exhibited moderate AUD severity.

The mean age of the participants was 39.9 years, and the majority of participants had body mass index (BMI) greater than 30. Out of 48 participants, 42 completed outpatient visits through week 9. It must be noted that those participants who completed post-treatment alcohol sessions received the required four doses at 0.5 mg/week.

In comparison to placebo, semaglutide treatment exhibited a reduction in post-treatment laboratory consumption with a medium to large effect size for grams of alcohol consumed and peak breath alcohol concentration. Although treatment conditions failed to predict the duration of delay time or extent of drinking or abstinence in the self-administration task, it indicated that semaglutide treatment could considerably reduce weekly cravings and decrease the number of drinks per day.

The medication effect improved considerably during weeks 5 to 8, compared to the first four weeks. In the semaglutide group, the number of zero heavy drinking days increased significantly from weeks 1 through 8. No serious adverse effect was observed in the treatment group.

Conclusions

The current study indicated that weekly once semaglutide treatment could effectively reduce alcohol cravings and consumption rates among adults with AUD. A larger clinical trial is required to assess the efficacy of other GLP-1RA and incretin therapies for AUD.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2025, February 13). Low-dose semaglutide reduces alcohol consumption and cravings in early trial. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 13, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250213/Low-dose-semaglutide-reduces-alcohol-consumption-and-cravings-in-early-trial.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Low-dose semaglutide reduces alcohol consumption and cravings in early trial". News-Medical. 13 February 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250213/Low-dose-semaglutide-reduces-alcohol-consumption-and-cravings-in-early-trial.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Low-dose semaglutide reduces alcohol consumption and cravings in early trial". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250213/Low-dose-semaglutide-reduces-alcohol-consumption-and-cravings-in-early-trial.aspx. (accessed February 13, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2025. Low-dose semaglutide reduces alcohol consumption and cravings in early trial. News-Medical, viewed 13 February 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250213/Low-dose-semaglutide-reduces-alcohol-consumption-and-cravings-in-early-trial.aspx.

Suggested Reading

New research sheds light on brain damage caused by fetal alcohol exposure
Researchers explore the link between alcohol consumption and androgenetic alopecia
Fruit fly research uncovers brain signals behind alcohol-induced insomnia
Oral medication sodium oxybate shows promise for treating laryngeal dystonia
Blockbuster drug for diabetes and obesity could also help reduce alcohol intake
Why do people with obesity, but without diabetes, start taking semaglutide?
Alcohol-related deaths and hospitalizations increased significantly during pandemic
People with alcohol use disorder and depression report high pleasure from drinking

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Alcohol-related deaths and hospitalizations in Canada surged during the COVID-19 pandemic