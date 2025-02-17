MHIN Asia Hub unveiled to address mental health challenges in Asia

In a significant advancement for mental health care, the SingHealth Duke-NUS Global Health Institute, in collaboration with the Mental Health Innovation Network (MHIN), unveiled today the MHIN Asia Hub. This milestone event, a cornerstone of the inaugural Global Mental Health in Asia Symposium, marks a major step in addressing mental health challenges across the continent.

The Symposium, which takes place from 17 to 19 February and sees the convergence in Singapore of more than 15 global and regional health leaders, was opened by Guest-of Honour Dr Daniel Fung, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore's Institute of Mental Health.

Expanding a global network to Asia

The MHIN, initiated by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2013, extends its reach into Asia, having established hubs in Africa, and Latin America and Caribbean. Recognizing the urgent need for localised solutions in a region that is home to more than half the world's population, the MHIN Asia Hub, operating under the auspices of the SingHealth Duke-NUS Global Health Institute, aims to foster a robust exchange of ideas and resources, enhancing regional mental health strategies. Since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing it, the MHIN Asia hub already counts more than 2,000 members.

Asia is home to over half the world's population, yet mental health remains overlooked in many countries across the region. The MHIN Asia Hub will foster regional collaboration, ensuring mental health solutions receive the attention they deserve and are locally relevant." Dr. Petra Gronholm, MHIN Principal Investigator, and Assistant Professor, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Mental health gains urgency in Singapore and beyond

According to the Ipsos Global Health Service Monitor 2023(1), mental health is now the top health concern for people in Singapore and across 31 countries, surpassing cancer and COVID-19. In Singapore, public concern over mental health rose from 41 per cent in 2021 to 46 per cent in 2023.

Recognising this shift, the SingHealth Duke-NUS Global Health Institute has established a Global Mental Health Programme to drive progress through awareness, ecosystem strengthening, and thought leadership.

"Hosting the MHIN Asia Hub underscores our commitment to being at the forefront of global health discussions and innovations. It's about transforming insights into actions, shaping policies that are both impactful and implementable across Asia's diverse social, economic, and cultural needs," said Professor London Lucien Ooi, Director of the SingHealth Duke-NUS Global Health Institute.

A symposium of substance and scope

The three-day Symposium serves as a ceremonial launch but also a platform for deep dives into pressing topics such as climate change's impact on mental health. Workshops and site visits offer delegates practical insights into the region's mental health landscape, fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities present.

The symposium is supported by an array of international partners, including The World Bank, Musim Mas, INSEAD, and the Bloom Wellbeing Fund, along with 12 additional sponsors. Site visits for international delegates are hosted by various Singapore-based organisations such as the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), The Greenhouse, the National Gallery, KKH Youth Mental Health Services, MOH Office for Healthcare Transformation, NUS Health and Wellbeing, Resilience Collective and Silver Ribbon Singapore.

The event's success, evidenced by its early sell-out and high engagement levels, has cemented its status as an annual cornerstone event for mental health professionals and advocates across Asia.

The symposium includes more than 70 speakers and 300 delegates hailing from 25 countries, 92 per cent from Asia. Among participants are Professor Vikram Patel, Paul Farmer Professor and Chair, Department of Global Health and Social Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Professor Sameer Hasija, Dean of Asia Campus, INSEAD, as well as policymakers from Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Philippines and Vietnam.

In addition, more than 60 posters on diverse topics – from youth-led stigma reduction initiatives to peer-led mental health training – were showcased. Selected from more than 160 submissions, these posters highlighted a broad spectrum of ideas and initiatives aimed at advancing mental health and driving meaningful change in Asia.

With ongoing initiatives and planned activities, the MHIN Asia Hub is poised to be a pivotal force in reshaping mental health landscapes across Asia, ensuring that innovations and solutions reach those in need through sustained and meaningful collaboration.