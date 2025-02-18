Study suggests taxifolin could be a safe, natural way to aid weight loss

Researchers found that older adults taking taxifolin lost significantly more weight while maintaining healthier cholesterol levels, suggesting a potential natural approach to long-term weight management.

Pink Blessed milk thistle flowers. Brief Report: Taxifolin as a Therapeutic Potential for Weight Loss: A Retrospective Longitudinal Study. Image Credit: Kaliva / Shutterstock

Taxifolin, also known as dihydroquercetin, is a flavanonol found in plants like Siberian larch, milk thistle, and even certain vinegars aged in cherry wood. It is known for its strong antioxidant properties, which help neutralize free radicals and protect cells from oxidative stress.

In a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, a research team in Japan explored the potential weight-loss properties of taxifolin, a flavonoid found in fruits and vegetables. They discovered that older adults who took taxifolin daily experienced more weight loss than those who did not. However, since this was an observational study rather than a randomized trial, the findings do not establish a causal relationship. These promising results indicated that taxifolin may support long-term weight management, though further research is needed.

Weight loss

Obesity remains a growing health crisis worldwide, affecting over 650 million adults and increasing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. Efforts to reduce weight often focus on diet and exercise, but keeping the weight off can be difficult. Many people regain lost weight over time, prompting scientists to explore other strategies.

Natural compounds derived from plants, called flavonoids, have recently gained attention for their potential health benefits. Taxifolin is one such flavonoid, known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Early experiments in animals have suggested that taxifolin may help reduce fat buildup and boost metabolism by activating brown fat, a specialized tissue that burns calories to generate heat, potentially aiding weight management.

About the study

Beyond weight loss, the study suggests that taxifolin may play a role in preventing obesity-related metabolic disorders by maintaining healthier cholesterol levels and possibly reducing inflammation, both key risk factors for cardiovascular diseases.

The present study was conducted as a retrospective longitudinal analysis at Japan's National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center. The researchers reviewed the medical records of outpatients who regularly visited the clinic between January and July 2021. The participants were selected based on consistent measurements of body weight over a period of approximately six months.

Some of the participants chose to purchase and take a daily 300 mg dose of taxifolin, a plant-derived flavonoid, after receiving detailed information about its potential effects on weight and metabolism from a research coordinator. The taxifolin tablets were commercially available and provided by Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. There was no placebo group in this study, meaning comparisons were made between those who took taxifolin and those who did not, rather than against a blinded control group.

The final analysis included 62 patients, 36 of whom took taxifolin. The average age of the study group was around 77 years, and both groups had similar body weights and medical backgrounds, including conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol. The study tracked changes in body weight and other metabolic markers over an average period of 176 days.

The researchers compared weight changes between the taxifolin and non-taxifolin groups. Blood tests were also conducted to examine potential changes in cholesterol levels, focusing on high-density lipoprotein (HDL-C).

Key outcomes

The researchers observed that long-term daily intake of taxifolin was associated with significantly greater weight loss compared to weight-loss attempts that did not include taxifolin supplements. Over an average period of six months, patients who took 300 mg of taxifolin each day lost, on average, 1.6 kg, while those who did not take the supplement lost only 0.3 kg. This difference was also statistically significant.

Despite being a retrospective study, an important finding was that none of the participants reported adverse effects from taking taxifolin for approximately six months, suggesting its potential safety for long-term use.

Further analysis also confirmed that taxifolin intake was independently linked to greater weight reduction, even after accounting for age, sex, initial body weight, and existing medical conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Patients taking taxifolin also experienced a greater decrease in their body mass index (BMI), although this difference only approached statistical significance (p = 0.051), meaning it was not definitively proven.

One notable finding was the effect of taxifolin on blood HDL-C levels. Patients who took taxifolin showed a much smaller decline in HDL-C compared to those who did not. This preservation of HDL-C levels, which is considered good cholesterol, was correlated with greater weight loss in the taxifolin group. However, the study does not establish whether higher HDL-C levels directly contributed to the weight loss or if both outcomes were influenced by another factor. In contrast, no such relationship was observed in the non-taxifolin group.

Despite these encouraging results, the researchers acknowledged several limitations. The study was observational, meaning that the participants chose whether or not to take taxifolin, which could introduce bias. Furthermore, the sample size was small, and data on dietary intake were not collected, leaving room for other factors to influence the outcomes. Additionally, the study suggests that taxifolin’s weight-loss effects may be linked to its ability to activate brown fat, a tissue that burns calories through thermogenesis. However, further research is needed to confirm this mechanism.

Nevertheless, the absence of adverse effects and the observed association between taxifolin and weight reduction indicated that this natural compound could represent a safe and promising option for supporting long-term weight management. However, further rigorous trials are needed to confirm these results and better understand the underlying biological mechanisms.

Conclusions

Overall, the study provided early evidence that a daily intake of 300 mg of taxifolin over six months may support weight loss and help maintain beneficial HDL-C levels in older adults. While the results were promising, and no side effects were observed, the findings must be confirmed in larger, well-controlled trials. Future studies should use randomized, placebo-controlled designs to clarify taxifolin’s true effects on weight loss and metabolism. If validated, taxifolin could offer a safe, natural supplement to aid individuals in achieving and sustaining a healthy weight.