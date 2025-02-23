Unveiling the role of FAM20C in disease and cancer treatment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdFeb 23 2025

A new review published in Genes & Diseases explores the multifaceted role of FAM20C, a Golgi protein kinase, in disease progression. By highlighting FAM20C's involvement in cancer growth, biomineralization, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic disorders, these findings provide promising insights into new therapeutic strategies targeting FAM20C-related pathways.

FAM20C is known for its ability to phosphorylate secreted proteins, regulating critical biological processes. FAM20C is a significant driver of cancer progression, particularly in glioma and breast cancer, by enhancing tumor invasion and metastasis. Additionally, FAM20C's role in modifying the tumor microenvironment may influence immune cell activation and contribute to cancer aggressiveness.
Beyond oncology, the article underscores FAM20C's involvement in bone and dental health, linking it to diseases such as Raine syndrome and hypophosphatemic rickets. Furthermore, the authors connect FAM20C to cardiovascular health, demonstrating its influence on vascular calcification and calcium homeostasis in heart function.

The ability of FAM20C to regulate multiple physiological and pathological processes makes it a promising target for future therapeutic development.

The article also explores potential FAM20C inhibitors as new treatment avenues for aggressive cancers such as glioblastoma and triple-negative breast cancer. Experimental data suggest that small-molecule inhibitors targeting FAM20C could reduce tumor growth and metastasis.

Given its diverse biological roles, the identification of FAM20C as a central regulator of disease progression paves the way for innovative treatment strategies across multiple medical fields.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Zhang, R., et al. (2023). FAM20C: A key protein kinase in multiple diseases. Genes & Diseases. doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2023.101179.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Stanford researchers identify key variants linked to inherited cancer risk
Medicare patients with cancer often receive aggressive treatment over supportive care
Researchers identify MLC1 as potential target in multiple sclerosis
Interferon gamma persistence offers clues to Long COVID and potential therapies
Development of lymphoma following CAR-T cell therapy
New mRNA technique targets disease cells while sparing healthy ones
DNA’s organization influences the risk of smoking-induced lung cancer
2024 CSCO Breast Cancer guidelines revolutionize treatment approaches in China

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Promising ovarian cancer blood test to begin trials at UQ