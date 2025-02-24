Telemedicine adoption leads to fewer low-value medical tests

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mass General BrighamFeb 24 2025

Low-value care-medical tests and procedures that provide little to no benefit to patients-contributes to excess medical spending and both direct and cascading harms to patients. A research team from Mass General Brigham and their collaborators have found that telemedicine may help to reduce the use of low-value tests. The work is published in JAMA Internal Medicine. 

"In theory, widespread adoption of telemedicine post-pandemic may influence low-value testing-such as Pap smears and prostate cancer screenings in older adults, and imaging scans for straightforward cases of low back pain," said lead author Ishani Ganguli, MD, MPH, of the Division of General Internal Medicine and Primary Care at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of Mass General Brigham, and an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. "But there was very limited evidence on this. We wanted to look at this question at a national level because there is active policy debate about whether and how Medicare should continue telemedicine coverage, hinging in large part on how telemedicine impacts care quality and spending." 

Using a quasi-experimental study design, Ganguli and her colleagues analyzed 2019–2022 fee-for-service Medicare claims data from more than 2 million beneficiaries who received their care in health systems across the United States that either did or did not adopt telemedicine at high rates during the COVID-19 pandemic. This timeframe encompassed the time before and after telemedicine use skyrocketed with the pandemic. 

Compared to patients in low-telemedicine systems, patients in high-telemedicine systems had slightly higher rates of total visits (including virtual or in-person) and lower use of 7 of 20 low-value tests: cervical cancer screening, screening electrocardiograms, screening metabolic panels, preoperative complete blood cell counts, preoperative metabolic panels, total or free triiodothyronine level testing for hypothyroidism, and imaging for uncomplicated low back pain. There were no significant differences in other tests. Those in high-telemedicine systems had lower spending on visits per beneficiary and on 2 of 20 low-value tests, but no differences in low-value spending overall. 

The findings suggest that while virtual options may reduce barriers to care, telemedicine may also deter clinicians and patients from completing some low-value tests, especially tests like electrocardiograms and blood counts that would be done on-site during or just after an office visit. 

These findings offer further reassurance to policymakers that extending telemedicine coverage may carry benefits like lower use and spending on a number of low-value tests."

Ishani Ganguli, MD, MPH, lead author of the Division of General Internal Medicine and Primary Care at Brigham and Women's Hospital

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Journal reference:

Ganguli, I., et al. (2025). Telemedicine Adoption and Low-Value Care Use and Spending Among Fee-for-Service Medicare Beneficiaries. JAMA Internal Medicine. doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2024.8354.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Groundbreaking technology converts cancer cells into normal cells
Why generative AI is widening the gender gap in academic research
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': End-of-year chaos on Capitol Hill
New service could cut hospital admissions for older adults and save NHS money
Climate change is pushing up rates of kidney disease and urological cancers
Long-term yogurt intake linked to reduced risk of colorectal cancer
Microbes in your gut could determine cancer treatment outcomes
Researchers explore the impact of primary progressive aphasia on quality of life

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Medicare Part D beneficiaries face rising out-of-pocket costs for brand name drugs The Expe...