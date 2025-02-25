Common medications disrupt brain development by affecting sterol biosynthesis

In a peer-reviewed Perspective (review) article, researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have uncovered concerning evidence that commonly prescribed medications may interfere with crucial brain development processes by disrupting sterol biosynthesis. Their findings, published today in Brain Medicine (Genomic Press, New York), suggest that this previously overlooked mechanism could have significant implications for medication safety during pregnancy and early development.

What we've discovered is that many prescription medications, while designed for entirely different purposes, can inadvertently interfere with the brain's ability to produce and process sterols, including cholesterol. This is particularly concerning because the brain requires precise sterol regulation for proper development and function."

Professor Károly Mirnics, lead author of the review

The research reveals that the brain, which contains 25% of the body's cholesterol despite representing only 2% of body weight, maintains its own independent cholesterol production system behind the blood-brain barrier. This process is essential for numerous developmental processes, including nerve cell connection formation and myelin production.

Dr. Željka Korade, co-author of the study, emphasizes that the risk may be heightened in certain populations: "We've found that individuals with specific genetic variations in sterol processing genes, which may affect up to 3% of the population, could be particularly vulnerable to these medication effects."

The review highlights several key findings with significant clinical implications:

• Over 30 prescription medications have been identified as having sterol biosynthesis inhibiting effects

• The combination of multiple medications may produce synergistic or additive effects on sterol disruption

• Genetic variations in sterol processing genes may increase susceptibility to these effects

• Multiple developmental periods, including pregnancy and early childhood, may represent vulnerable windows

"These findings suggest we need to reevaluate how we assess medication safety, particularly during pregnancy," notes Professor Mirnics. "The interaction between medications and sterol biosynthesis represents a previously underappreciated mechanism that could affect brain development."

The researchers emphasize that patients should not discontinue prescribed medications without consulting their healthcare providers. However, they recommend that additional research is needed to fully understand the implications of these findings and to develop more targeted approaches for vulnerable populations.

Genomic Press

Mirnics, K., et al (2025) Sterol biosynthesis disruption by common prescription medications: critical implications for neural development and brain health. Brain Medicine. https://doi.org/10.61373/bm025p.0011.

