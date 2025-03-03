Engineered TIMPs show promise in fighting glioblastoma invasion

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
OncotargetMar 3 2025

A new research paper was published in Oncotarget, Volume 16, on February 28, 2025, titled "Effect of TIMPs and their minimally engineered variants in blocking invasion and migration of brain cancer cells."

Elham Taheri and Maryam Raeeszadeh-Sarmazdeh from the University of Nevada, Reno, explored a new approach to slowing the spread of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the most aggressive and deadly form of brain cancer. Their study highlights the potential of both natural and engineered molecules to block cancer cell movement, offering a promising strategy to combat this challenging disease.

Glioblastoma multiforme is difficult to treat because it quickly spreads into healthy brain tissue, making complete surgical removal nearly impossible. A major driver of this invasive behavior is a group of enzymes called matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs), which break down surrounding tissue and create space for cancer cells to spread. Among them, MMP-9 plays a particularly significant role in GBM progression and resistance to current treatments.

To address this challenge, the researchers investigated tissue inhibitors of metalloproteinases (TIMPs), natural MMP blockers, and specially engineered versions designed for better effectiveness. The study used cell line models of GBM to test both TIMP-1 and TIMP-3 and their engineered counterparts (mTC1 and mTC3), specific blockers of MMP-9. 

"Our study focused on minimal TIMP variants, due to their small molecular size and potential in higher cellular uptake and delivery, to assess their potential in cell-based assays."

Related Stories

The results indicated that the engineered TIMPs were just as effective as, or even better than, the natural ones at reducing cancer cell migration and invasion. These findings are particularly promising because previous attempts to block MMPs with small-molecule drugs faced challenges such as poor selectivity and unwanted side effects. In contrast, these engineered TIMPs offer a more targeted and potentially safer approach.

One of the greatest obstacles in treating brain cancer is delivering drugs across the blood-brain barrier, a protective layer that prevents many therapeutic compounds from reaching the brain. To address this, the researchers used cell-penetrating peptides to help the TIMP variants reach and enter cancer cells more effectively. Their results confirmed that the engineered TIMPs successfully reached tumor cells, further increasing their potential as a treatment.

Additionally, the study found that these engineered TIMPs did not significantly affect healthy cells at lower doses, suggesting they could be used safely. This makes them strong candidates for further drug development.

These findings could lead to new treatment options for GBM, a cancer with very few effective therapies. Future research will focus on testing these TIMP variants in animal models to evaluate their long-term effects and safety. Researchers also plan to investigate whether combining these engineered TIMPs with existing treatments, such as chemotherapy or immunotherapy, could improve outcomes.

In summary, given the aggressive nature of GBM and the urgent need for better therapies, this study represents an important step forward. If further research confirms these results, engineered TIMPs could become a valuable tool in the fight against brain cancer, offering new hope for improved treatments and patient survival.

Source:

Oncotarget

Journal reference:

Taheri, E., & Raeeszadeh-Sarmazdeh, M. (2025). Effect of TIMPs and their minimally engineered variants in blocking invasion and migration of brain cancer cells. Oncotarget. doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28691.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists pioneer fecal transplant capsules to enhance pancreatic cancer treatment
New brain map reveals insights into multiple sclerosis development
First-ever clinical trials evaluate fenofibrate as treatment for HPV-related cancers
Medicare patients with cancer often receive aggressive treatment over supportive care
Sweet potato extracts slow breast and lung cancer growth, study finds
Study challenges role of BRCA1 mutation in prostate cancer initiation
Scientists uncover how a sugar shield in brain blood vessels protects against aging and disease
Breast cancer cases and deaths set to surge by 2050—are we prepared?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI detects colorectal cancer with high accuracy