Scientists identify Blastocystis spp. in nearly 10% of edible plants worldwide, highlighting food safety concerns

While fresh fruits and vegetables are essential for health, they may also be silent carriers of Blastocystis spp.—a potential foodborne parasite. A global study uncovers the risks lurking in our produce and calls for stronger hygiene measures.

Study: Edible plants as significant sources of Blastocystis spp. infections: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Food and Waterborne Parasitology, researchers assessed the global prevalence and subtype distribution of Blastocystis spp. in edible plants through a systematic review and meta-analysis.

Background

Contamination often starts at the farm: Irrigation with untreated water and use of raw manure as fertilizer were found to be key drivers of Blastocystis spp. in crops, especially leafy greens.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that nearly 600 million people suffer from foodborne illnesses yearly. Among the many pathogens responsible, parasites like Blastocystis spp. (an intestinal protist found in humans and animals, spread through fecal contamination of food and water) remain largely overlooked despite their potential impact on human health.

Edible plants, including leafy greens, non-leafy vegetables, and fruits, may become contaminated at various stages from cultivation to consumption. While some studies have documented the presence of Blastocystis spp. in fresh produce, understanding its true global prevalence and health implications remains a challenge.

About the Study

A systematic review and meta-analysis were conducted to determine the global prevalence and subtype distribution of Blastocystis spp. in edible plants. Data collection involved searching international databases, including Scopus, Google Scholar, PubMed, and Web of Science, up to May 19, 2024.

Studies reporting on Blastocystis spp. prevalence in edible plants using microscopy, molecular, or serological methods were included. Studies focusing on animal or human hosts, case reports, and those lacking clear sample size data were excluded.

A qualitative assessment was performed using the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) checklist to evaluate study methodology. Statistical analyses were conducted using Comprehensive Meta-Analysis (CMA) software, with pooled prevalence rates calculated using a random-effects model.

Study Results

Not all washing methods work: The study notes that rinsing produce under tap water reduces but doesn’t eliminate parasites, urging consumers to consider disinfectants like vinegar solutions for high-risk foods.

A total of 27 studies comprising 41 datasets were included, covering 8,794 edible plants from 15 countries. The analysis found that 9.4% (95% CI: 6.6-13.4%) of edible plants worldwide harbored Blastocystis spp. Fruits exhibited the highest contamination rate at 12.5% (95% CI: 5.4-26.6%), followed by leafy green vegetables at 9.3% (95% CI: 6.1-13.9%).

Regions with high contamination rates, such as South America (26.5%) and Southeast Asia (34.7%), pose a greater risk for Blastocystis spp. infections. Zoonotic subtypes ST1 and ST3 were identified in some edible plant samples, indicating potential cross-species transmission.

Heterogeneity among studies was high (I² = 96.6%, p < 0.001), indicating variations in methodologies. Additionally, reliance on microscopy as the primary diagnostic method may underestimate prevalence, as molecular techniques are more sensitive.

Conclusions

Street markets are hotspots: Samples from informal street vendors showed contamination rates 3× higher than supermarket produce, likely due to unregulated storage and handling practices.

The study highlights the potential role of edible plants in the transmission of Blastocystis spp., with an estimated 9.4% prevalence worldwide. Fruits exhibited the highest contamination rates, raising concerns about foodborne transmission. The detection of zoonotic subtypes underscores the risk of cross-species infections, emphasizing the need for improved hygiene measures in food production.

While the study highlights potential food safety concerns, further research is needed to quantify direct economic burdens such as workforce productivity loss or healthcare costs.

This study reminds individuals to take personal precautions. Properly washing fruits and vegetables and purchasing produce from trusted sources can reduce potential infections.