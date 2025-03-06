Global study finds fruit and vegetable consumption cuts disease risk—why aren't we eating enough?

New research underscores fruits and vegetables as essential for health and sustainability—but will water-use concerns slow global adoption?

Study: Diet, fruit and vegetables and One Health: benefits for health, environment, society and the consumer—proceedings of the 9th edition of EGEA conference. Image Credit: Oksana Mizina / ShutterstockStudy: Diet, fruit and vegetables and One Health: benefits for health, environment, society and the consumer—proceedings of the 9th edition of EGEA conference. Image Credit: Oksana Mizina / Shutterstock

In a recent perspective article published in the European Journal of Nutrition, researchers collated and synthesized the proceeds of the 9th edition of the EGEA Conference held in Barcelona, Spain, between September 20th and 22nd, 2023. This article focuses on current knowledge surrounding fruit and vegetables (FV) and their implications for human and planetary health.

Introducing fruits and vegetables early in childhood can effectively shape lifelong healthy eating habits, especially during critical periods like infancy and school years.

Discussions between almost 150 scientists and stakeholders reveal that FVs are protective against type 2 diabetes (T2D), cardiovascular disease (CVDs), and certain cancers, though additional research is required to clarify the mechanisms involved in cancer prevention, aside from the known link between dietary fiber and colorectal cancer. FVs also have a significantly smaller carbon footprint than most other food groups, highlighting their environmental sustainability. However, significant water consumption associated with FV production remains a key environmental challenge, requiring sustainable management practices. Unfortunately, their global adoption leaves scope for improvement. Enhancing FV consumption monitoring may help promote a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow.

Background

'Food systems' is an umbrella term referring to all activities associated with food production and consumption and their impacts on economic, health, and environmental outcomes. Given the unprecedented growth of human populations globally, food systems face the unique challenge of meeting humanity's growing nutritional needs while balancing their ecological and environmental costs.

"It is estimated that the current food systems are responsible for 20 to 35% of greenhouse gas emissions and are a major driver in land conversion, deforestation, and biodiversity loss. At the same time, nearly 690 million people worldwide suffer from hunger, representing 8.9% of the world population, and nearly one in ten people report suffering from severe food insecurity worldwide, while 3 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet."

Recent research highlights the importance of fruits and vegetables (FVs) in meeting these food systems requirements—providing nutritious and potentially cost-effective food sources at a substantially lower cost to the environment than meats and other food groups. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has emphasized FV's importance by stating that their adoption can contribute to human (individual) and planetary health improvements.

One Health

Unfortunately, FVs continue to be an underused resource, particularly in Western nations. Various complex factors, including public knowledge gaps, taste preferences, marketing strategies, social influences, availability, accessibility, and at times, high economic costs, prevent their widespread adoption. To combat this, the One Health system aims to mobilize interdisciplinary experts and stakeholders to engage in data sharing and discourse to develop solutions promoting long-term, sustainable planetary health. One Health is an integrated, unifying scientific research stream that aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals, and ecosystems.

EGEA Conference

The EGEA conference is an international conference that provides a platform for scientists and stakeholders to derive evidence-backed policy recommendations for promoting FV in nutritious and sustainable diets. It was created in 2003, and its most recent (9th) edition was hosted by Aprifel in Barcelona, Spain, between 20 and 22 September 2023.

The main topic for the 9th edition of the EGEA Conference was "Diet, Fruit and Vegetables and One Health: What Contributions?" The themes included 1. FVs' role in preventing chronic diseases, 2. Sustainability and planetary health, 3. Consumer choice determinants, and 4. Suggestions to place FVs at the center of future One Health discussions and research.

Conference outcomes

Sustainable fruit orchards can capture significantly more carbon dioxide, storing about 30% more carbon annually compared to conventional farming.

The present article synthesizes four primary conference outcomes: 1. FV's contributions to One Health, backed by scientific evidence; 2. Present knowledge gaps; 3. Uncertain topics; and 4. Recommendations for future research and policy.

Several scientific studies highlight the health benefits of FV consumption, particularly in preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the leading cause of human mortality worldwide. Approximately 400g of FVs daily have been shown to substantially reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and type 2 diabetes (T2D), primarily due to their high concentrations of fibers, vitamins, potassium, and other antioxidant and anti-inflammatory bioactive compounds. Notably, these associations have been shown to be dose-dependent, with higher quantities of daily dietary FVs (up to 800g/day) enhancing beneficial outcomes.

Emerging research also indicates additional benefits of FV consumption, including modulation of gut microbiota and potential protective effects on mental and brain health. Furthermore, studies distinguish between the health impacts of healthy versus unhealthy plant-based diets, emphasizing the importance of nutritional quality.

From the sustainability perspective, FVs have been proven to ensure territorial cohesion and reduce conflict between adjoining political entities. They are one of the richest sources of nutrition while exhibiting a significantly lower carbon footprint than other food groups such as meats. However, current production methods often lead to high water consumption, which can potentially be mitigated through precision irrigation, deficit irrigation, organic mulching, and other sustainable agronomic techniques. Overdependence on synthetic pesticides and fertilizers presents an additional demerit of current FV production chains, but the widespread adoption of biopesticides and agroecological fertilizers can overcome these issues shortly.

Finally, despite overwhelming support in favor of their increased consumption, most nations do not meet FV's recommended daily intakes, presumably due to a lack of education or economic unaffordability. To address these limitations, the EGEA conference provides seven key policy recommendations:

1. Further adaptation of dietary recommendations to cultural contexts, local traditions, market availability, and hedonic motivations; 2. Accessibility, desirability, and affordability should be prerequisites for educational actions; 3. Actions need to be co-constructed with the users (targets); 4. Monitor dietary consumption; 5. To make FV as attractive and salient as high Fat, Salt, and Sugar (HFSS) products, using effective marketing techniques; 6. Support local market infrastructure and capacities of small-scale business actors to improve the food environment; 7. A systemic and holistic approach is needed to build (cost-)effective policies.

Journal reference:
  • Komati, N., Riboli, E., Dore, J. et al. Diet, fruit and vegetables and One Health: benefits for health, environment, society and the consumer—proceedings of the 9th edition of EGEA conference. Eur J Nutr 64, 108 (2025), DOI – 10.1007/s00394-025-03610-3, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00394-025-03610-3

Posted in: Child Health News | Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Hugo Francisco de Souza

Written by

Hugo Francisco de Souza

Hugo Francisco de Souza is a scientific writer based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. His academic passions lie in biogeography, evolutionary biology, and herpetology. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, where he studies the origins, dispersal, and speciation of wetland-associated snakes. Hugo has received, amongst others, the DST-INSPIRE fellowship for his doctoral research and the Gold Medal from Pondicherry University for academic excellence during his Masters. His research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and Systematic Biology. When not working or writing, Hugo can be found consuming copious amounts of anime and manga, composing and making music with his bass guitar, shredding trails on his MTB, playing video games (he prefers the term ‘gaming’), or tinkering with all things tech.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. (2025, March 06). Global study finds fruit and vegetable consumption cuts disease risk—why aren't we eating enough?. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 06, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250306/Global-study-finds-fruit-and-vegetable-consumption-cuts-disease-riske28094why-arent-we-eating-enough.aspx.

  • MLA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Global study finds fruit and vegetable consumption cuts disease risk—why aren't we eating enough?". News-Medical. 06 March 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250306/Global-study-finds-fruit-and-vegetable-consumption-cuts-disease-riske28094why-arent-we-eating-enough.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Global study finds fruit and vegetable consumption cuts disease risk—why aren't we eating enough?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250306/Global-study-finds-fruit-and-vegetable-consumption-cuts-disease-riske28094why-arent-we-eating-enough.aspx. (accessed March 06, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. 2025. Global study finds fruit and vegetable consumption cuts disease risk—why aren't we eating enough?. News-Medical, viewed 06 March 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250306/Global-study-finds-fruit-and-vegetable-consumption-cuts-disease-riske28094why-arent-we-eating-enough.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Do sugar substitutes really help? New research reveals their impact on metabolism and gut health
How fruit fly genetics could change the fight against mosquito diseases
New intervention helps reduce ultra-processed food intake and improve health
Grapefruit juice and its effects on prescription drugs
Fruit fly research uncovers brain signals behind alcohol-induced insomnia
Machine learning reveals secrets of aging in flies and humans
How accurate are continuous glucose monitors? A study puts them to the test
Daily fruit and vegetable extracts may boost brain power

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback