EZH2 inhibition offers hope for fighting treatment-resistant cancers

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdMar 8 2025

The critical role of EZH2, an essential epigenetic regulator, in cancer progression and treatment is underscored in this new review article published in Genes & Diseases. The study highlights the transformative potential of EZH2 inhibition, paving the way for a new generation of targeted therapies aimed at disrupting tumor growth and overcoming treatment resistance.

EZH2, a core component of the Polycomb Repressive Complex 2 (PRC2), plays a fundamental role in silencing tumor suppressor genes through histone methylation. Its overexpression has been implicated in a variety of malignancies, including breast cancer, prostate cancer, glioblastoma, and lymphoma. The ability of EZH2 inhibitors to reverse these effects represents a major advance in cancer therapy, offering new hope for patients with aggressive and treatment-resistant tumors.

Inhibition of EZH2 disrupts key signaling pathways that drive tumor proliferation, invasion, and survival. Beyond its canonical role in H3K27 trimethylation, EZH2 has been found to regulate non-histone proteins, activating pathways that promote metastasis and chemotherapy resistance. By targeting EZH2, researchers aim to counteract these mechanisms, restoring the expression of tumor suppressor genes and sensitizing cancer cells to conventional treatments.

The first FDA-approved EZH2 inhibitor, tazemetostat, has already demonstrated significant clinical benefits in epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma, marking an important milestone in the development of epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Ongoing research is expanding the scope of EZH2-targeting strategies, including combination therapies that integrate immune checkpoint inhibitors, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. These approaches aim to enhance treatment efficacy, reduce drug resistance, and improve long-term survival rates.

Related Stories

Despite the promise of EZH2 inhibitors, challenges remain in optimizing their use. Tumor heterogeneity, adaptive resistance mechanisms, and potential off-target effects highlight the need for further investigation into the precise role of EZH2 in different cancer types. Advanced biomarker studies are being pursued to identify predictive indicators that can guide patient selection and personalized treatment approaches.

The growing body of evidence supporting EZH2 as a therapeutic target is revolutionizing the field of oncology, offering a powerful tool for combating some of the most aggressive and treatment-resistant cancers.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Xu, M., et al. (2025). Treating human cancer by targeting EZH2. Genes & Diseases. doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2024.101313.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Partial gland cryoablation offers long-term success for prostate cancer patients
Are Allogeneic CAR-Ts the Future of LBCL Cancer Treatment? - Making Safe, Durable & Effective Universal Cell Therapies a Reality
Researchers develop magnetic nanoparticles for precise cancer treatment
Scientists uncover structure of key enzyme to block cancer cell energy supply
Engineered TIMPs show promise in fighting glioblastoma invasion
Groundbreaking scanner could revolutionize breast cancer diagnosis and treatment
Tomatoes and lycopene: Can eating more reduce your cancer risk?
Researchers uncover genetic basis of aggressive prostate cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Breakthrough study sheds light on Pol-theta’s role in DNA repair and cancer