Regulating cell acidity could transform autoimmune disease treatments

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of PennsylvaniaMar 11 2025

What if treating autoimmune diseases was as simple as regulating the acidity levels of parts of patients' cells? Genetic screening may have unlocked a path for treating the severe inflammation associated with many immune diseases by regulating one protein's role in helping another protein control cell acidity, according to new research published in Cell by a team from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. 

A protein called STING is one of the key triggers of inflammation in the body, and when it malfunctions, such as via a genetic mutation, it can cause conditions where severe inflammation occurs. One of these autoimmune conditions is the ultra-rare STING-associated vasculopathy with onset in infancy (SAVI). It begins in childhood due to mutated STING proteins, and causes debilitating inflammation in the skin, lungs, and other vital organs. More than 50 people have been diagnosed with SAVI since 1980, and there are few treatment options for it. Many patients die within their first 20 years of life. 

Another of STING's main functions is regulating the acidity within the Golgi apparatus, a structure within cells that processes, packages, and transports proteins and lipids in the body. One type of protein that the Golgi apparatus transports is the cytokine, which is important to the growth and activity of the immune system. Fluctuations in the acidity level of the Golgi apparatus can influence that transportation system, in turn impacting cytokines and thus, the immune system. 

A "helper protein" is crucial

"We already knew STING regulated Golgi apparatus acidity. This happens by means of proton channel activity, a system by which hydrogen atoms can move through cell membranes. But the exact way STING controlled acidity wasn't totally clear," said senior author Jonathan Miner, MD, PhD, an associate professor of Rheumatology and Microbiology and a member of Penn's Colton Center for Autoimmunity. "When we screened the entire genome of a patient with SAVI, we were led to a protein that directly affected STING called ArfGAP2."

Along with co-senior author David Kast, PhD, a former post-doctoral fellow at Penn Medicine who is now an assistant professor of Cell Biology and Physiology at Washington University in St. Louis, Miner and the team discovered that a "helper" protein, ArfGAP2, was found to be crucial by affecting the ability of STING and its proton channel activity to regulate acidity in the Golgi apparatus. 

With ArfGAP2's role identified, the researchers explored its therapeutic potential via their small animal models of SAVI. When they genetically deleted ArfGAP2, there was a significant drop in STING activity that corresponded with strong reductions in inflammation and autoimmune activity. 

It is remarkable that something as small as the acidity of a tiny organelle within a cell could make such a big difference."

Jonathan Miner, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Rheumatology and Microbiology and member of Penn's Colton Center for Autoimmunity

Therapeutic potential for hundreds of autoimmune diseases

Beyond SAVI, STING is involved in hundreds of diseases, including some forms of lupus and retinal vasculopathy with cerebral leukoencephalopathy (RVCL)-one of Miner's main focus areas in research and clinical practice. 

Related Stories

"Our exploration not only illuminates the genetic foundations of autoimmunity but also opens up new avenues for transformative treatments aimed at improving the lives of millions," Miner said. 

Moving forward, the researchers hope to develop therapies that could be instituted clinically to disrupt ArfGAP2, such as through small molecule medicines that could be taken as simply as by swallowing a pill. 

This research was supported by two grants from the National Institutes of Health (R01 NS131480 and R01 AI143982). It also received support from the Clayco Foundation.

Source:

University of Pennsylvania

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Phase 1 trial examines safety and feasibility of stem cell treatment for Parkinson's
Pioneering the world’s first CRISPR medicine for sickle cell disease
RCSI study finds immune cell ‘memories’ can increase the risk for blood clots long after inflammation
Scientists discover key molecular switch for blood stem cell regeneration
Study provides a comprehensive cellular map of how diabetes disrupts bone immune interactions
New supercharged CAR-T cell therapy shows promise against resistant cancers
Are Allogeneic CAR-Ts the Future of LBCL Cancer Treatment? - Making Safe, Durable & Effective Universal Cell Therapies a Reality
Ubiquitination plays a key role in cancer stem cell function and treatment resistance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Decoding programmed cell death in breast cancer