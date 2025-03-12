Natural ingredient gluconolactone offers hope for targeted lupus therapy

University of ZurichMar 12 2025

Lupus is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs, causing inflammation and damaging organs. A new study co-led by the University of Zurich has now shown that the natural active ingredient gluconolactone restores immune regulation, reduces inflammation and could enable targeted therapy with fewer side effects.

Systemic lupus erythematosus, or lupus, is a complex autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue, often affecting the skin, joints, kidneys and nervous system. Lupus symptoms include inflammation, skin rashes, joint pain and organ damage. To date, treatments have focused on immunosuppressive drugs, which slow down the progression of the disease but often come with considerable side effects.

A study co-led by the University of Zurich (UZH) has now revealed a promising new approach in which a naturally occurring molecule, gluconolactone, could help re-balance the immune system without suppressing it.

Win-win for immune regulation

Regulatory T cells, or Tregs, play a key role in balancing our immune system. They prevent the immune system from attacking the body's own cells and curb harmful inflammation in our bodies. In lupus, this balance is disrupted. UZH researcher Antonios Kolios and a team of scientists from Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center have now shown that gluconolactone significantly increases the number and function of Tregs in both mice and humans.

The active ingredient not only promoted the formation of Tregs in cell cultures but also inhibited two pro-inflammatory subgroups of T helper cells which are significantly involved in autoimmune reactions. In other words, gluconolactone contributes to a more balanced immune environment. "Gluconolactone acts like a 'power food' for regulatory T cells - a real win-win situation for immune regulation," says Antonios Kolios, a research group leader at the Department of Dermatology at UZH. This effect was also observed in a special mouse model for lupus, in which mice had been genetically engineered to develop a lupus-like disease. Gluconolactone improved the function of Tregs in the animals and alleviated inflammatory skin rashes that typically occur in lupus.

Initial success with skin lupus

In addition, the mechanism was also confirmed in studies on cells from lupus patients, where gluconolactone strengthened the regulatory T cells and helped to re-balance the immune system. One gluconolactone cream that proved particularly promising led to visible improvements in a clinical study in patients with cutaneous lupus after just two weeks.

These results suggest that gluconolactone could be a targeted treatment option with fewer side effects for autoimmune diseases such as lupus."

Antonios Kolios, research group leader, Department of Dermatology at UZH

Potential for new therapies

By strengthening the body's protective immune cells and curbing excessive inflammation, gluconolactone could be a promising option not only for treating lupus, but also for other autoimmune skin diseases such as psoriasis as well as systemic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Before clinical use is possible, however, further studies are needed to confirm the active ingredient's effectiveness and safety. In the meantime, Kolios has filed a patent for the use of gluconolactone.

Source:

University of Zurich

Journal reference:

Li, W., et al. (2025). Gluconolactone restores immune regulation and alleviates skin inflammation in lupus-prone mice and in patients with cutaneous lupus. Science Translational Medicine. doi.org/10.1126/scitranslmed.adp4447.

How your immune system ages: Scientists reveal key changes over a lifetime

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
