Special class of RNA molecules may provide a new target to treat gastric cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Case Western Reserve UniversityMar 13 2025

Researchers at Case Western Reserve University have discovered molecules that present the potential to drive the development of gastric cancer-among the world's deadliest forms of the disease.

Gastric, or stomach cancer, remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths, according to the American Cancer Society, because it's difficult to diagnose at an early stage and treatments often fail once the disease has spread.

But a team of researchers led by Kishore Guda, associate professor at the Digestive Health Research Institute at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, found a special class of ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecules-called long intergentic non-coding RNAs (lincRNA)-that may provide a new target to prevent and treat the disease.

The main function of RNA is to convert genetic information from DNA into proteins. Non-coding RNA molecules don't carry genetic information that would later be converted to proteins.

We discovered that a particular lincRNA, lincPRKD, to be activated in both gastric and esophageal cancer. In understanding the role of lincPRKD in gastric cancer, we hope to uncover new ways to prevent and treat this challenging disease."

Kishore Guda, Associate Professor, Digestive Health Research Institute at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine

Durga Ravillah, a senior research associate, and Andrew Blum, an assistant professor on Guda's team, led the study. Their findings were recently published in the journal Gastro Hep Advances.

The goal is to determine how often this lincRNA molecule is activated in these cancers. They also hope to identify whether these RNA molecules are more common in any particular tumor subgroups using existing gastric and esophageal cancer tissues-and test whether they can be used to detect the cancer early.

Related Stories

Starting this summer, the researchers also plan to grow recently harvested cancer biopsy tissues from patients in immune-compromised mouse models and to test whether blocking the molecules can stop malignant tumors from forming.

"Since resistance to chemotherapy, immunotherapy and/or radiation is commonly observed in esophageal and gastric cancer patients," Guda said, "we will also test whether therapy resistance is associated with activation of these RNA molecules."

Source:

Case Western Reserve University

Journal reference:

Ravillah, D., et al. (2025). LincPRKD: A Long Intergenic Noncoding RNA Activated in Gastric Cancer. Gastro Hep Advances. doi.org/10.1016/j.gastha.2025.100618.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study questions the health benefits of red wine over white wine
Stress and obesity found to fuel early pancreatic cancer growth
Study highlights the role of ELF4 as a key transcription factor in development, immunity, and oncology
Diabetes changes the biology of breast cancer, study shows
Partial gland cryoablation offers long-term success for prostate cancer patients
Breakthrough drug combination targets KRAS mutation in lung cancer
Research poses a new explanation for how cancer-fighting drugs attack and destroy tumor cells
Researchers develop magnetic nanoparticles for precise cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Circular RNA plays key role in cancer biology and therapy