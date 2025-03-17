Study links maternal postpartum depression to emotional overeating in children

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental SciencesMar 17 2025

Up to 25% of new mothers suffer from postpartum depression, which can significantly impact their parenting behavior and the wellbeing of their children. A new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign looks at long-term effects of early maternal depression on children, underscoring the need to provide adequate support for mothers who might be struggling.

We wanted to explore how mother's early postpartum depression might influence children's executive function and emotional overeating, focusing on the psychological mechanisms driving the effects."

Samantha Iwinski, lead author, postdoctoral research associate, Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Illinois

"Emotional overeating is about using food to cope with stress or emotions rather than using it to satisfy hunger. Instead of thinking about food as a source of nourishment or enjoyment, it becomes a coping strategy for negative emotions. If children aren't able to talk about their emotions or show how they really feel, they may react to a stressful situation by grabbing something to eat," Iwinski said.

The study included families participating in the Midwest STRONG Kids2 project, which investigates how individual biology interacts with the family environment to promote healthy eating habits in young children. Mothers filled out questionnaires to assess postpartum depression at six weeks, children's emotional functioning at 24 months, and children's eating behavior at 48 months.

The researchers analyzed the data using the biopsychosocial pathways model, which outlines how interactions between biological, psychological, and social factors affect health outcomes, including appetite self-regulation. They focused on postpartum depression as a critical social factor predicting children's emotional overeating, mediated through emotional and cognitive psychological processes.

"In our sample, almost 12% of mothers met the criteria for postpartum depression, and we found that maternal postpartum depression at six weeks negatively influenced children's executive function with inhibition and emotional control at 24 months and overeating at 48 months," Iwinski said.

"Inhibition involves being able to control one's attention, behaviors, and thoughts. This can include doing what may be appropriate in a given situation, which may involve overriding internal predispositions For example, if a child is doing their homework and the TV is playing, they can direct their attention and focus on their homework rather than the TV. Emotional control is about being able to regulate oneself when certain situations are happening; for example, crying might help in response to distress."

Related Stories

In addition to the indirect effects on eating behavior through executive functioning, there was also a direct correlation between maternal depression and children's overeating. 

Mothers who suffer from postpartum depression may be less responsive to their children's cognitive and emotional needs, which can affect healthy development and capacity for self-regulation. Women with postpartum depression symptoms may also engage in appetite fluctuation, modeling this behavior for their children. 

The researchers say their findings underscore the need for early intervention and support for women who suffer from depression. 

"By supporting the mother's mental health, we're really supporting the families, because of the long-term effects on children. It's important to have early identification of what might be happening in order to help families teach their children healthy strategies for coping with emotions, such as play, mindfulness, or even just talking about our feelings," Iwinski stated.

"Teachers and other supportive adults can also participate in supporting children and families. For example, they can be looking at eating patterns, noticing how children might be reacting in certain situations, and if food might be a coping mechanism for them. They can then use that information to talk about other ways to deal with emotions and bring the family more into the conversation."

Source:

University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences

Journal reference:

Iwinski, S. J., et al. (2025). Maternal postpartum depression and children’s emotional overeating: The mediating role of executive function. Eating Behaviors. doi.org/10.1016/j.eatbeh.2025.101945.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study links postnatal depression to disrupted oxytocin system during breastfeeding
Study reveals strong link between digital exclusion and mental health of older adults
Glycerol in slush ice drinks can make children sick
Waist-to-height ratio more accurate than BMI for detecting childhood obesity
Scientists reveal how Epstein-Barr virus reactivation triggers MIS-C in children
Childhood abuse doubles adult risk of chronic health conditions
Canary in the coalmine: Study warns 21 million children missed measles shots in 2022
Study explores impact of pandemics on birth rates in Switzerland

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How eating more calories helps lower asthma risk in children - but only up to a point